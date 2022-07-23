The Grand Building's new mural

It's not me. And if you're reading this, it's not you either. Because we are good drivers. Drivers who don't make mistakes when we're behind the wheel. But, sadly, there are some drivers out there in Billings who are not. So this article is for them. For the purpose of this article, I will call him "The Guy" so as to not specifically offend anyone that I will point out.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 9 HOURS AGO