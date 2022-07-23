The Grand Building's new mural

A while back, I talked about how the Billings area had, in my opinion, the best waterpark in the state; Big Splash Waterpark. I'm still bitter about its closure, especially when it seemed like they would never close because of its popularity. However, I wanted to know which waterpark in Montana was king now. And, I think I found it.
I'm not at all a fan of modern country music, which is an opinion that is shared between the majority of my friends and some family members. But, I do love a good concert. Unfortunately, the rest of this year's lineup of concerts in the Treasure State really doesn't speak to me. While I understand the demand for country music stars in our state, it basically means that if you don't like that genre, you're nearly out of luck this year.
BILLINGS — The last day of the Big Sky International Balloon Rendezvous went without a hitch. The event has been happening for nearly 30 years with pilots coming from across the country, Canada, and Europe. “When you get up early in the morning to watch balloons in flight, there...
I was browsing through YouTube the other day trying to find interesting videos to watch when I saw something odd pop up in my recommended videos. A YouTuber has been documenting his travel across all 50 states in the United States with videos in each one, and one of his stops was in Billings. But, his thumbnail intrigued me. It states, "Just How DULL & DRAB is Montana's Biggest City?" Let's find out what he thinks.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Hundreds are without power following a storm in Billings Sunday. NorthWestern Energy’s outage map is showing many customers all over the Magic City are affected by an outage. At this time, NorthWestern Energy estimated power will be back on by 11:00 pm.
BILLINGS — The Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter is currently in need of some help from the public as they have more animals than they can handle and are hoping for more people to foster. The shelter helps animals find their forever home and people find a new member of...
BILLINGS — A heavy thunderstorm Sunday left tree debris all across Billings Monday, blocking streets and destroying property as crews began the cleanup. One tree in the yard of a Billings North Side residence was completely knocked over, destroying the mailbox directly under it. Public Works officials removed the tree from the road and spent much of Monday cutting it up. It’s just one of many stops they’ll be making all week.
So, apparently, Miranda Lambert and her hubby were in Billings on vacation and didn't stop by our radio station. Too bad. I had a couple of requests I would've liked to have heard. I'll bet hot air ballooning is an expensive hobby, but everyone seems to take the time to...
It's not me. And if you're reading this, it's not you either. Because we are good drivers. Drivers who don't make mistakes when we're behind the wheel. But, sadly, there are some drivers out there in Billings who are not. So this article is for them. For the purpose of this article, I will call him "The Guy" so as to not specifically offend anyone that I will point out.
After a temporary pause, construction for Montana Department of Transportation’s 56th roundabouts: King and Central project has started again. According to the press release, construction on the intersection of King Avenue and 56th Street West starts on Monday, July 25, with partial closures alternating between each lane of the intersection. A full closure begins in mid-August and is expected to last for 30 days.
Nine people were rescued from the Yellowstone River near Huntley Friday afternoon when the plastic tubes they were riding on got hung up on a log. The group was floating on cheap, plastic swimming pool-type tubes that were apparently tied together, said witnesses. Most of the floaters were young adults, although one was a youth probably eight or 10 years old.
BILLINGS, Mont. - Officers responded to two shootings in Billings over weekend on July 22 and July 23. Lt. Matt Lennick with the Billings Police Department told Montana Right Now the first shooting occurred at the Lewis and Clark Inn on First Avenue North July 22 at 3:48 p.m. According...
Construction and paving on one of the main roads through downtown Billings will begin next week, according to a press release from Knife River. Motorists who use 4th Avenue North may see some delays beginning this Monday, July 25 through August 12 as milling, paving, and "performing related work" will begin.
LAME DEER — It’s been one year since the body of Lame Deer resident Deanna Limberhand was found in the Stillwater River near Absarokee, and the family still has no answers about what happened to her. “It’s been one long, hard year for all of us,” said Deanna’s...
People are very much on edge when it comes to food prices, especially considering the inflation we're now seeing under the Biden Administration. Americans are also very much on edge with the large number of incidents taking place at food manufacturing and food processing facilities across the country. That being...
One man was allegedly shot during an incident early Saturday morning (7/23) in Billings Heights. According to the report from the Billings Police via Twitter, officers responded at 12:41 am MDT Saturday to the 900 block of Ortega Street, a newly built housing development in Billings Heights. Sgt. Weston from...
