ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Florida unemployment rate falls to 2.8% in June

By Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Az9RP_0gpok9NY00

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida’s unemployment numbers for June show more people are getting jobs and more jobs are becoming available.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Governor Ron DeSantis touted the findings in the latest report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics Friday which show Florida’s unemployment rate of 2.8 percent for June falling below the national rate of 3.6 percent.

According to the report, employment in the Orlando area specifically increased by 7.2 percent, or more than 82,000 new jobs over the year.

“It means there’s some really great jobs available,” Vice President of Service Delivery for CareerSource of Central Florida Nilda Blanco said. “The Orlando area’s labor force increased by 64,121 over the year in June of 2022. That number is really important.”

The report shows that the leisure and hospitality industries gained the most jobs over the year, increasing by 37,600 jobs.

The June data also shows there are still plenty of job opportunities available throughout the state with more than 603.000 openings posted online.

However, on the ground at Lake Eola, World of Beer Manager Andrew Dawson says the promising numbers are masking a different problem.

“People don’t show up for interviews,” Dawson said. “I would say at least 75 percent never show.”

Dawson says he’s even paying three to five dollars more per hour than he was a year ago in an attempt to keep people on the job, but he’s still struggling to fill his staff.

“25 percent of my labor is overtime,” Dawson said. “You’ll have someone who comes in and works one or two days and then they don’t want to work, and you’ll never see them again.”

The unemployment rate for the Orlando metro area alone was 3.2 percent in June, a decrease of 2.5 percent from the same time last year.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fau.edu

Florida Renters Stand to Benefit as ‘COVID Refugees’ Return Home

Remote workers returning home could slow Florida’s devastating rent increases while simultaneously creating more affordability issues in New York, according to researchers at Florida Atlantic University and two other schools. The Fort Myers and Miami metropolitan areas once again rank as the nation’s two most overvalued rental markets, with...
BOCA RATON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
Orlando, FL
Business
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
CBS Miami

South Florida farmers pushed to breaking point

MIAMI - Farmers in South Florida are hurting like everyone else when it comes to the rising costs of inflation. "Does the consumer have enough money left over to pay a price for produce that will keep me sustainable? That's the dilemma right now," said long-time farmer John Alger, the owner of Alger Farms. Alger Farms has been operating since the 1930s. Alger said it's been a struggle to break even for the last 10 years, even before the pandemic, supply chain issues, and inflation. Now, he says farmers all over South Florida are reaching a...
MIAMI, FL
995qyk.com

Tampa Bay Still Holds Good Chunk Of All Home Sales In Florida

Tampa Bay Still Holds Good Chunk Of All Home Sales In Florida. I’ve been a Real Estate Broker over 20 years both Here and In Atlanta. Have helped many investors and families get bank owned home deals and I just really like the business. Yes, even in the Plunge & Fall of 2008. And remember the Oil Spill in 2010? Buyers were calling me asking “how much oil” on the beach. Sometimes, Real Estate can be crazy. Or, all the time. LOL.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Atlas Cottage Homes Provides Alternative Affordable Housing

Atlas Cottage Homes, a division of Atlas Group LTD, plans to provide an alternative solution to help address Florida’s affordable housing crisis. Built to Florida code for single family homes in its manufacturing plants in Orlando, Atlas Cottages Homes range from 588 SF to 1074 sq. ft. and qualify for a 30-year mortgage.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Dane Eagle
floridianpress.com

Democrats Call on DeSantis to Denounce Tampa Nazis

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) has garnered more criticism after his appearance at the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa. Numerous conservative speakers took to the stage, but the event gained controversy because a group of Neo-Nazis waved flags outside of the event. In response, a slew of Democrats have called on Gov. DeSantis to denounce the nazis.
TAMPA, FL
L. Cane

What is Florida's Most Populated City? What is its Least?

Mary Whitworth, CC BY-SA 4.0 via Wikimedia Commons. With a population of around 21,216,924, Florida is the third most populated state in the United States. And Florida is rapidly growing. According to United States Census data, Florida's population increased by 211,196 from July 1, 2020, to July 1, 2021. This level of growth was second only to that of Texas.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Economics#Central Florida
Veronica Charnell Media

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis wants to Give Floridians $450 Stimulus Checks

Photo Courtesy of McKenzie Marco/UnsplashMcKenzie Marco. Governor DeSantis has a new strategy to offset the costs of rising inflation for the state of Florida. Recently, Governor Ron DeSantis announced a new strategy “to offset the costs of rising inflation.” Especially when we are approaching a new school year. He said, “the State of Florida is giving you $450 for each child in your care,” DeSantis wrote in a letter to accompany the checks. “This one-time payment can be used for anything from buying diapers to fueling up at the pump.”
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
doralfamilyjournal.com

This year, high inflation will also impact homeowners in Florida

DORAL, FL – High inflation this year will bring an increase in the cap for home valuations in tax notices to be sent home in August that up until recently meant a limit of 2% or less. However, now that inflation hit 7% by the end of 2021, Florida’s...
DORAL, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
101K+
Followers
115K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy