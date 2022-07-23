ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

San Diego 4, N.Y. Mets 1

By Sportradar
Porterville Recorder
 3 days ago

E_Abrams (3), Alonso (5), Mazeika (1). DP_San Diego 0, New York 2. LOB_San Diego 8, New York...

www.recorderonline.com

The Associated Press

Tony Kemp homers, hits 2-run 2B as A's beat streaking Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Adam Oller sat at his locker a nervous wreck as he watched the stressful final few outs on a corner clubhouse TV, elbows on knees and knees bouncing into the air. Lou Trivino eventually finished it, and Oller finally had his first major league win, more than four months in the making. “I’m glad it’s over,” the 27-year-old said of the weight off his shoulders, the sheer relief, special game ball ready to be sent to mom. Tony Kemp homered and hit a two-run double, Skye Bolt added a two-run shot, and the Oakland Athletics held off the red-hot Houston Astros 7-5 on Monday night then celebrated Oller afterward with a beer shower.
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Kelly brilliant on mound, D-backs beat skidding Giants 7-0

PHOENIX (AP) — Merrill Kelly threw eight innings of three-hit ball, Carson Kelly had a pair of doubles and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the skidding San Francisco Giants 7-0 on Monday night. The right-hander retired the first 15 batters he faced, but gave up a leadoff double to Luis Gonzalez in the sixth. The grounder down the first-base line wasn’t hit particularly hard, but stayed just inside the bag and well out of reach for first baseman Christian Walker. It was a rare blemish in another stellar performance for the 33-year-old Kelly (10-5), who lowered his ERA to 3.04. He sliced through San Francisco’s lineup with precision, striking out seven and walking none. The struggling Giants have dropped all five games since the All-Star break. They were swept by the rival Dodgers in a four-game series over the weekend.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Associated Press

Guardians' Plesac throws ball out of Fenway, Bosox end skid

BOSTON (AP) — Cleveland pitcher Zach Plesac threw the ball completely out of Fenway Park as the grounds crew began to roll the tarp onto the field, and the Boston Red Sox ended a five-game losing streak by beating the Guardians 3-1 Monday night. With a light rain falling, Yolmer Sánchez hit an RBI single in the third inning to put Boston ahead 1-0. Plate umpire and crew chief Dan Iassogna then called for the tarp and Plesac, who was walking toward the third-base dugout, fired the ball over the third-base roof and out of the ballpark. There were dark skies over Fenway when Iassogna was shown the weather radar by a member of the grounds crew. The rain quickly picked up, and very shortly after the tarp was completely in place, the skies opened up for about 15 minutes, making the conditions awful for any possibility of playing. “Well, I mean, it wasn’t even raining,” Plesac said of his frustration. “It’s kind of like they’re anticipating it. I was ready to play until we couldn’t play. I don’t think we should stop the game if we’re capable of playing at the moment.”
BOSTON, MA

