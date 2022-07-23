ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, IN

Deputy: Man fatally shot after he tells drivers to slow down; 2 vehicles sought

By Gregg Montgomery
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDALEVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A man died in a shooting Friday in southern Delaware County, and authorities are seeking help to locate two vehicles captured on video. The man was identified as Randall Coomer, 38. The Delaware County Sheriff’s...

www.wishtv.com

Comments / 10

God Bless USA
2d ago

Shaking in your boots coward murderers knowing you will soon be caught.

Reply
9
wbiw.com

Multiple motorcycle crash on I-70 injures six people

INDIANAPOLIS – Six people were sent to area hospitals after multiple motorcyclists crashed during an organized motorcycle ride. The crash occurred in the westbound lanes of I-70 near the 75-mile marker, just west of downtown Indianapolis. Today, at 2:11 p.m., Indiana State Police Dispatchers began receiving emergency calls of multiple motorcycles down on the interstate and several people injured. Trooper Dan Magnabosco was first on the scene and located two people with very serious injuries. He noticed one person was bleeding profusely from the lower arm and he immediately applied a tourniquet to the arm to stop the bleeding. Another person was unconscious but breathing. Magnabosco, along with several bystanders administered emergency aid until the Indianapolis Fire Department arrived. Six people were transported to area hospitals by ambulance, two with serious injuries and four with non-life threatening injuries. The westbound lanes of I-70 were closed while the crash was investigated.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WANE-TV

Woman shot by husband dies: coroner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A woman who police said was shot by her husband before he turned a gun on himself last week has died. The incident happened inside a home at 4008 Willshire Estates Drive, in the area of Maplecrest Road and Brian Drive, near Trier Road. Police were called to the home on a “problem unknown” and were told a woman was outside of a home “bleeding very badly.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
WISH-TV

3 people shot in residential area on near-southside side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Three people were shot Monday afternoon in a residential area on the city’s near-southeast side, police say. Officer William Young, an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, says the three people shot were awake and breathing. No additional information about the people shot was immediately available. Young did now know if the people shot owned the home or were construction workers.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead from fatal-hit-and-run

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died Sunday morning from a hit-and-run accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. At 12:30 a.m. IMPD officers found a man struck by a vehicle at the 6300 block of East 56th Street, police say. According to IMPD, the vehicle was not...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IMPD: Homicide investigation underway after woman in hit-and-run dies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Saturday hit-and-run is now a homicide investigation, police said Monday. Mary Ann Adame, 28, died on Sunday night, according to the Marion County Coroner’s Office. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called to what was described as an accident with serious bodily injuries and a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WIBC.com

IMPD: Person Killed in Crash on Indy’s West Side

INDIANAPOLIS–A person was killed after being hit by a car on the west side of Indianapolis Monday morning. IMPD says the crash happened around 5:40 near Dancer’s Show Club on West Washington Street. That is near S. Girls School Road, north of the Indianapolis International Airport, and west of I-465.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 dead, 1 injured after multiple hit-and-runs overnight

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating two hit-and-runs overnight that left one person dead and another injured. The first happened in the 3300 block of North Post Road just after 11:00 Saturday night. A man was riding his bicycle when a car came along, hit the man, and fled the scene. The second happened just after […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dead, single-vehicle crash on Interstate 65

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A person has died Sunday morning from a single-vehicle crash on I-65 causing partial closure of the interstate early Sunday morning, according to Indiana State Police. According to ISP, at 12:11 a.m. Indiana State Police Dispatchers received 911 calls about a single-vehicle crash at the 105.5...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
wrtv.com

Driver killed after crash on I-65 in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police say one person is dead after a single vehicle crash on I-65. Troopers responded to the 105.5 mile marker just after midnight Sunday. According to the preliminary investigation, the driver ran off the roadway and hit a guardrail before crossing all three lanes and hitting the concrete median wall.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

1 dies in hit-and-run on East 56th Street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has died Sunday morning from a hit-and-run accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. The man died at the scene. He was identified Monday as Andres Guerra Balderas, 43. At 12:30 a.m. Sunday, IMPD officers found a man struck by a vehicle in...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
KFVS12

Passenger killed in 2-vehicle crash on I-57

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Emergency crews rushed to the scene of a two-vehicle crash on I-57 in Mississippi County on Saturday, July 23. The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 at the 4 mile marker. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a Kenworth...
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, MO
FOX59

At least 6 injured in overnight shootings across the city

INDIANAPOLIS – IMPD is investigating several shootings across the city that left at least six people injured overnight. Police were first called to the intersection North Arlington Avenue and East 11th Street just after 11:00 p.m. Saturday. This is near 10th Street on Indy’s east side. Police found...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Two shot, one in critical condition in east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is in critical condition after a shooting occurred on Indianapolis’ east side at the intersection of North Arlington avenue and East 11th street, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. IMPD officers responded to the scene and found two people suffering gunshot wounds....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
13abc.com

19-year-old dies in Paulding Co. after being struck by car

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A 19-year-old man from Fort Wayne, Indiana was pronounced dead after being struck with a vehicle in Paulding County, according to the Ohio State Highway State Patrol. Juan Gibson was standing in the eastbound lane of State Route 613, near Van Wert St in the Village...
PAULDING COUNTY, OH

