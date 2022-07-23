ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lottery

Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

By Ken Martin
FOXBusiness
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere was no winner in Friday night's Mega Millions jackpot worth $660 million. The numbers drawn were: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64 and the gold Mega Ball 16. The Megaplier was 3X. That means...

www.foxbusiness.com

Comments / 0

SACRAMENTO -- Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was for a pot of gold of at least $660 million, according to lottery officials.The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $359.7 million in cash, Mega Millions says — though the numbers are all but certain to grow as people flock to buy tickets.There were four Match 5 winners Tuesday night, in Arizona, California, North Carollina and New Hampshire.In 2022 alone,...
