Here are Friday's winning Mega Millions numbers

SACRAMENTO -- Friday night's Mega Millions drawing was for a pot of gold of at least $660 million, according to lottery officials.The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the "Mega Millions" game were:14-40-60-64-66, Mega Ball: 16, Megaplier: 3If there is a winner, the prize could be taken in annual payments over 30 years or as a lump sum of $359.7 million in cash, Mega Millions says — though the numbers are all but certain to grow as people flock to buy tickets.There were four Match 5 winners Tuesday night, in Arizona, California, North Carollina and New Hampshire.In 2022 alone,...
