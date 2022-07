Little Rock (KATV) — The Little Rock Police Department said they are doing their best to find more qualified officers, even if that means adjusting their recruiting methods. Maj. Ty Tyrrell is the Commander of the Little Rock Police Department training division. He told KATV they have pushed their efforts more toward social media posts, tv and radios ads, and are currently researching how to get Arkansans attention in movie theaters.

2 DAYS AGO