Worcester County Family Can't Build Home Due to Delmarva Power Shortage

FENWICK ISLAND – Citing concerns from commercial property owners, two proposed ordinance amendments relating to parking and mechanical equipment will return to a Fenwick committee for review. In a public hearing held last Friday, several members of the Fenwick Island business community came before the town council to share...
Groundbreaking for a new police station in the Town of Millsboro could happen this fall. Town leaders and Millsboro Police Chief Brian Calloway began discussing the need for a new police station in 2018. Now Calloway says that plan is coming together. “It is out to bid currently. And it...
OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Sometimes the bright lights of Ocean City are more than they seem, especially if the light pollution they produce impact sea life. Developments like the Cambria Hotel near the Route 50 bridge have drawn the ire of local residents for their use of LED lights along its exterior. Complaints that it was an eyesore joined those that claimed other locations with similar lights could cause wayward sea turtles to stray as they made their trek to nesting sites along the beach.
GEORGETOWN, Del.-The Georgetown Council voted Monday night to give the Georgetown Historical Society funding for repairs. The debate was over a Confederate Flag that is raised at the Marvel Museum. Because of the flag, the Historical Society has missed out on past funding. However with the funding of $24,000 to...
There are millions of Chinese restaurants across America, and there are so many amazing places to eat this comforting cuisine right here in Worcester County. Between Pocomoke and Ocean City, here are just a few of the best Chinese restaurants in the area. Whether you're craving fresh sushi, dumplings, or noodle dishes, this is where you can get your fix in Worcester County, Maryland.
DEWEY BEACH, DE – A Lyft Driver is being investigated after terminating a ride and running over one of his customers in Dewey Beach, the Delaware State Police said tonight. The incident happened at around 1:44 am on Sunday morning on southbound Coastal Highway (Route 1) in the area of Anchors Way, Dewey Beach, DE.
Rehoboth Beach Dental recently announced that Dominic Prestipino, DDS, has joined its practice and is accepting new patients at the Rehoboth office. Born and raised in Rehoboth Beach, Prestipino is committed to serving the healthcare needs of his local community. “I am excited to return home and contribute to the quality of life in our growing small-town community,” he said.
Beebe Healthcare is expanding into Milton. Ground was broken on Wednesday, July 20 for the Jerry Ann McLamb Medical Pavilion on Route 16, west of Milton. The facility will provide primary care, walk-in care, laboratory and diagnostic imaging. It’s expected to open next Spring. It is named for Jerry...
DEWEY BEACH, Del.- A Lyft ride turned deadly after a disagreement ended the ride early and a Maryland man was hit on Coastal Highway near Anchor Way in Dewey Beach early Sunday morning. Delaware State Police said just before 2 a.m., 43-year-old Sidney Wolf, of Clarksburg, Md., and five of...
Prolific Southern Maryland skipjack builder captain Francis R. Goddard of Piney Point, Md. passed away on July 13. Goddard built over 150 boats in his lifetime but he is most noted for the two skipjacks he built. In 1979, he built the 56-foot sailing skipjack Dee of St. Mary’s (which today sails from Calvert Marine Museum) and in 1984 the 56-foot skipjack Connie Francis.
HARRINGTON, De- With Hot temperatures forecasted for the Delaware state fair- officials from the fair are highlighting ways to cool off, and beat the heat. “We have seven air-conditioned buildings throughout the grounds and we encourage folks to pace themselves going in and out if it’s getting too warm head into the exhibit hall,” said Fair Director Danny Aguilar.
Out of all the amazing food available in Ocean City, sometimes a cold sub or sandwich is just what you need. Subs are the perfect quick meal and great picnic companions. Whether you're on your lunch break or headed to the beach, here are four local sub shops in Ocean City where you can order delicious sandwiches made with the freshest ingredients.
Effective: 2022-07-25 13:45:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-25 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Anne Arundel; Baltimore; Baltimore City; Calvert; Caroline; Carroll; Cecil; Charles; Dorchester; Frederick; Harford; Howard; Kent; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Queen Anne's; Somerset; St. Marys; Talbot; Wicomico; Worcester SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 503 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ANNE ARUNDEL BALTIMORE CALVERT CAROLINE CARROLL CECIL CHARLES DORCHESTER FREDERICK HARFORD HOWARD KENT MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES QUEEN ANNE`S SOMERSET ST. MARYS TALBOT WICOMICO WORCESTER MARYLAND INDEPENDENT CITIES INCLUDED ARE BALTIMORE CITY
CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. - You've heard of Chincoteague ponies, but how about Chincoteague Seacrets?. Chincoteague is getting its own version of the popular Ocean City, Md., bar and grill, which will be located on the southern end of the island. The deal was finalized Wednesday morning, according to Seacrets owner Leighton...
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 62-year-old Sylvanus Lofland of Dagsboro, Delaware. Sylvanus was last seen on July 10, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Sylvanus have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. He is...
SALISBURY, Md. – Kind SBY is announcing the very first Rubber Duck Race during SBY Riverfest. Each duck is $1 and 50% of the proceeds will be used to purchase stuffed animals and books for the Salisbury Police Department patrol cars. The officers will give them out to children when they are on call.
