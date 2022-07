Talk about a truly wild tale. A humpback whale was caught on camera breaching the water and landing on top of a boat off the coast of Plymouth, Massachusetts, on Sunday. Plymouth Harbormaster Chad Hunter told NBC10 Boston the close encounter occurred around 10 a.m. off the coast of White Horse Beach. The 19-foot vessel sustained light damage to its bow but was shockingly still seaworthy. The boat was able to return to the boat ramp on its own power, and the boat operator fortunately reported there were no injuries.

PLYMOUTH, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO