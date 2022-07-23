Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in parade shooting making improvements, family says

EMBED <> More Videos Family gives updated condition of boy paralyzed in parade shooting

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts says his progress is up and down, nearly three weeks after he was paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting.

They shared more pictures of Cooper Friday that were taken before the young boy was hurt.

They say he was moved back to critical condition after he was briefly upgraded to serious, but Thursday was the first time he was able to take some liquid by mouth. He was also able to go outside in a wheelchair.

Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when a gunman opened fire during the holiday event.

Roberts' twin brother and their mother were also injured in the shooting.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to support medical needs.