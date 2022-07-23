ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Park, IL

Cooper Roberts update: Boy paralyzed in parade shooting making improvements, family says

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WOmM4_0gpof86W00
EMBED <> More Videos Family gives updated condition of boy paralyzed in parade shooting

ZION, Ill. (WLS) -- The family of 8-year-old Cooper Roberts says his progress is up and down, nearly three weeks after he was paralyzed in the Highland Park Fourth of July shooting.

They shared more pictures of Cooper Friday that were taken before the young boy was hurt.

They say he was moved back to critical condition after he was briefly upgraded to serious, but Thursday was the first time he was able to take some liquid by mouth. He was also able to go outside in a wheelchair.

Seven people were killed and more than 30 others were injured when a gunman opened fire during the holiday event.

Roberts' twin brother and their mother were also injured in the shooting.

Friends of the family have started a GoFundMe campaign to support medical needs.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

Shots fired amid family dispute claims life of Aurora man

AURORA, Ill. — Police say an overnight dispute between two family members inside an Aurora home led to the shooting death of a man. Authorities responded to the 1800 block of W. Illinois Ave. just after 1:40 a.m. Monday for a shooting report. According to police, two family members argued before the suspect fired a gun, striking the victim.
AURORA, IL
WGN TV

Ex-basketball star fatally shot in Maywood

MAYWOOD, Ill. — A grieving mother is seeking answers after her daughter was shot and killed Sunday afternoon in Maywood, prompting a homicide investigation. Police say they found a 22-year-old woman lying face down in the grass following a report of shots fired. Authorities identified the victim as Dyanla...
MAYWOOD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Zion, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Highland Park, IL
fox32chicago.com

Two wounded in West Pullman drive-by shooting

CHICAGO - Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting Sunday night in the West Pullman neighborhood. A 17-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man were standing inside a residence around 10:34 p.m. when someone in a vehicle fired shots into the home in the 12200 block of South Lowe Avenue, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman walks up, shoots man in West Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized Monday morning in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 40-year-old was outside around 6:18 a.m. when someone walked up and started shooting in the 6900 block of South Oakley Avenue, police said. The man was shot in the hand and suffered a graze...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

3 shot by unknown gunman in Chatham, Chicago police say

CHICAGO - Three men were shot Monday afternoon on Chicago's South Side. Shortly after 1 p.m., police say the three victims were all on the sidewalk in the 800 block of East 90th Street in the Chatham neighborhood when they were shot by an unknown offender. A 25-year-old was shot...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Paralyzed#Violent Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
vfpress.news

Police Blocked Off Bellwood Block For Hours Looking For Suspect

Monday, July 25, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews || Photo by David von Diemar on Unsplash. Some residents of Bellwood were left wondering over the weekend what happened in the 400 block of South 23rd Avenue, which was taped off by law enforcement officials for several hours over the weekend.
BELLWOOD, IL
CBS Chicago

Fire destroys abandoned house on island in Chain O'Lakes

ANTIOCH, Ill. (CBS) -- A major fire broke out late Monday on an island in the Chain O'Lakes near Antioch, northwest of Chicago. As CBS 2's Kris Habermehl reported, the fire broke out in an abandoned structure on Whiskey Island in Grass Lake. Staff at the restaurant at nearby Blarney Island called the fire in. Fire crews from Antioch, Fox Lake, and McHenry pulled up in boats and hosed down the house – which was reduced to a charred husk. There were no reports of rescues or injuries. The cause and origin of the fire were not known late Monday.
ANTIOCH, IL
spotonillinois.com

McHenry County sheriff seeks help looking for missing woman

A 70-year-old woman is missing and was last seen Saturday afternoon driving in Harvard. Illinois U.S. Rep Jess "Chuy" Garca: "Whether in Guatemala or in Chicago, people shouldbe able to speak out about environmentally destructive..." 10:22. 10:22. 08:55. 08:55. 08:55. 08:50. Which patent granted in Plano in week ending July...
MCHENRY COUNTY, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
94K+
Followers
13K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy