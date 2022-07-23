ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Marlins beat Pirates 8-1 and end 37-inning scoreless streak

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Tg0dy_0gpof02i00

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (7/22) 03:11

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Joey Wendle had three hits and two RBIs, Braxton Garrett pitched six sharp innings and the Miami Marlins emphatically ended their 37-inning scoreless streak by beating the Pittsburgh Pirates 8-1 on Friday night.

The Marlins were shut out by Philadelphia in three straight games last weekend at home leading up to the All-Star break. The 37-inning drought tied the franchise record set in 2013.

Avisail Garcia stopped Miami's nine-game streak without a home run, which was one short of the club record, with a solo shot in the eighth that capped the scoring.

Garrett (2-3), a rookie left-hander, beat the Pirates for the second time in eight days by pitching one-run ball and allowing two hits. He struck out seven and walked one.

In his last outing, Garrett pitched six shutout innings with 11 strikeouts.

Rookie catcher Nick Fortes drove in three runs. Garcia, Miguel Rojas and Jesus Aguilar had two of the Marlins' 13 hits.

Zach Thompson (3-7) was tagged for seven runs in 5 1/3 innings against his former team. He was part of an offseason trade that sent Gold Glove catcher Jacob Stallings from the Pirates to the Marlins.

Rookie catcher Jason Delay's first career homer accounted for the Pirates' lone run, coming in the third inning. Marlins pitchers then set down Pittsburgh's last 21 batters as Steven Okert, Dylan Floro and Anthony Bass each worked one perfect relief inning.

The Pirates' only other hit was a single by Ke'Bryan Hayes in the first.

Rojas snapped the Marlins' scoring drought by doubling in the first run in a four-run fourth inning that put Miami ahead 4-1. After runs scored on a wild pitch and groundout by Fortes, Wendle capped the outburst with an RBI single.

The Marlins pushed the lead to 7-1 with a three-run seventh. Fortes hit a two-run double and scored on a single by Wendle.

PIRATES TRADE VOGELBACH

The Pirates traded designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach to the New York Mets for rookie reliever Colin Holderman.

Holderman was 4-0 with a 2.04 ERA and 18 strikeouts in 15 relief appearances covering 17 2/3 innings after making his major league debut May 15. Opponents were batting .186.

"We're really excited to work with him," Pirates GM Ben Cherington said. "He's already had some success in the major league and he's someone who will come in and be part of our pitching staff now."

Vogelbach was hitting .228 with 12 home runs, 34 RBIs and a .769 OPS in 75 games. He led the Pirates in RBIs.

INJURY REPORT

Marlins: All-Star 2B Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely will be out through the end of August after tests revealed he has a stress reaction in his lower back. He is expected to miss six more weeks after having been on the injured list since June 29 with what has called a right lower back strain. … RHP Cody Poteet (right elbow inflammation) was placed on the 15-day IL and RHP Jordan Holloway was recalled from Triple-A Jacksonville.

Pirates: OF Greg Allen (strained left hamstring) was activated after spending the entire season on the 60-day IL. C Michael Perez was designated for assignment to open a 40-man roster spot. … CF Bryan Reynolds (strained right oblique) has started taking batting practice.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Max Meyer (0-1, 8.44) will make his second career start Saturday night. He debuted last Saturday against Philadelphia at Miami.

Pirates: LHP Jose Quintana (2-5, 3.99) has a 2-3 record with a 3.02 ERA in 10 starts at home this season.

