Philadelphia, PA

Man dies after being shot multiple times at Broad and Cecil B. Moore, police say

 3 days ago

CBS Philly

Police: 22-Year-Old Man Shot In Head, Killed In North Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 22-year-old man was shot and killed in North Philadelphia Monday night. Police say it happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. in the 2700 block of North Ringgold Street. Police say the man was shot once in the head and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators recovered a gun on the scene. No arrests have been made. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
Fox News

Philadelphia teenager dies after being shot in the head

A 19-year-old male died after being shot in the head on Saturday night in Philadelphia. The shooting happened in the city's Kensington neighborhood on Saturday night just before midnight at the intersection of Weymouth and Clearfield, according to FOX 29. Police say that 10 shell casings were recovered at the...
CBS Philly

Owner Of Pickup Truck Involved In Deadly West Philly Hit-And-Run Identified As Victim’s Family ‘Looking For Some Type of Closure’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office said Monday the owner of a pickup truck involved in a deadly hit-and-run Friday has been identified. But investigators still aren’t sure if it was the actual owner behind the wheel at the time of the crash. As the investigation continues, the victim’s parents hope the driver hears their heartfelt plea. “We’re looking for some type of closure. It’s not gonna bring him back, but we want the driver to come forward,” J.P, the victim’s father said. The parents of Nyier “Nas” Cunningham say their 28-year-old son was just a few blocks from home in...
CBS Philly

Man Shot In North Philadelphia Drives Himself To Temple Hospital

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Police are searching for the person who shot a man in North Philadelphia. It happened at West Stiles and North 11th Streets just before 2 a.m. Monday. Police say the man was shot in the arm and ankle. The victim drove himself to Temple University Hospital. No word yet on his condition. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
phl17.com

Woman stabbed multiple times on Conshohocken Avenue

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is recovering after being stabbed several times in Philadelphia’s Wynnefield Heights neighborhood. The incident happened on the 3900 block of Conshohocken Avenue around 7:57 am Saturday. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was stabbed multiple times throughout the body. She was transported to Lankenau Hospital...
CBS Philly

Woman Rushed To Hospital After Hit By Car In Lawncrest

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after she was hit by a car in Philadelphia’s Lawncrest neighborhood. It happened at Adams Avenue and North Hill Creek drive. The accident happened just before 5 a.m. Monday. The victim was unconscious when medics took her to the hospital. The driver stayed at the scene.
CBS Philly

Fire Breaks Out At Melrose Diner In South Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A fire broke out Monday morning at the Melrose Diner in South Philadelphia. Chopper 3 was over the scene on Passyunk Avenue between Snyder Avenue and 15th Street. The fire broke out around 7:25 a.m. and was placed under control nine minutes later. There are no reports of any injuries. The fire is under investigation. Melrose Diner has been a Philadelphia institution since the 1950s.
