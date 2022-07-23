ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whoopi Goldberg Is Trying To Make "Sister Act 3" Happen, Says No One Was Interested

Cover picture for the articleAre movie lovers ready for another Sister Act? Whoopi Goldberg seems to think so, and she has reportedly been diligently working behind the scenes to have another film made. Goldberg starred in the Sister Act franchise as Deloris Van Cartier, a lounge singer who gets involved with a few shady characters....

Glamour

Actually, Keke Palmer Prefers Her Real Name

Do you know Keke Palmer? Famous actor? Meme queen? Chart-topping artist? Glamour's July cover star? Of course you do. She's Keke Palmer. But, actually, she'd prefer if you called her Lauren. The 28-year-old, whose full name is Lauren Keyana Palmer, revealed during a round of Glamour's Excessive Questions that her...
Refinery29

Say Goodbye To Macy Gray — She Outed Herself As A TERF

On July 4, a day when selective freedom was celebrated in America, it was only fitting that Macy Gray chose to go on known bigot Piers Morgan’s show Uncensored and reveal herself as a transphobe on national television. After all, trans women in the U.S. are still fighting for their rights and for the freedom “Independence Day” claims all Americans are granted. In the controversial interview, Gray stated, “Just because you go change your parts, doesn’t make you a woman.” Gray’s statement is disappointing on a lot of levels, especially because it completely disregards the identity and humanity of all trans women, but also because Gray is a Black woman. Black trans women are being murdered at alarming rates around the world, and we’re coming off of the deadliest year for trans people on record. The womanhood of Black women is constantly called into question, and Black trans women are dying because of this ignorance. It’s frustrating to see the singer engage in the same violent rhetoric that upholds gender discrimination and marginalizes all Black women — including our trans sisters.
American Songwriter

Beyoncé Does Something Only Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney Have Done

With the release of her latest single, “Break My Soul,” Beyoncé has made music history again. The multi-time Grammy Award-winner and general music icon has become the first woman and only the third performer ever, along with Michael Jackson and Paul McCartney, to garner at least 20 Top 10 songs as a solo artist and at least 10 Top 10 songs on the Billboard Hot 100.
Primetimer

Chuck Norris' Grandson Eliminated From Claim to Fame for Cheating

Chuck Norris is going to need a word with his grandson, Maxwell Norris. During the series premiere of Claim to Fame, in which contestants must guess the famous relatives of their roommates for a chance to win $100,000, Maxwell was caught cheating, and as a result, he was swiftly eliminated by hosts Kevin and Frankie Jonas.
HollywoodLife

Fantasia Barrino’s Baby Girl & Two Other Kids: Meet Her Children

Fantasia Barrino first came on the scene as the winner of American Idol Season 3 back in 2004. In the two decades since, the soulful singer, 37, has released a slew of albums, made a bunch of guest stints on television shows like American Dreams and won accolades for her Broadway roles in such musicals as The Color Purple and After Midnight. She even won her first Grammy Award in 2011 for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance for her single “Bittersweet”. And just a few months ago, it was announced Fantasia will reprise her role as Celia in the film adaptation of the musical The Color Purple!
HollywoodLife

Porsha Williams Reportedly Replacing Tinsley Mortimer On ‘Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 3’

The season 3 cast of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip will now include Porsha Williams instead of Tinsley Mortimer, according to People. A source told the publication that Porsha, 41, will be among the group of eight Housewives who are flying out to Thailand to film the third season of the Peacock show starting July 18. Tinsley, 46, allegedly exited the show for “personal reasons.”
Popculture

Pop Singer and Husband of 12 Years Separate

Rachel Stevens and Alex Bourne have called it quits. After more than a decade of marriage, the couple has decided to divorce. The singer and TV personality, who was a member of the pop group S Club 7 between 1999 and 2003, announced the end of her relationship with her estranged husband in a Friday, July 1 Instagram Stories update.
