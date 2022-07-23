Numbers drawn Friday for historic Mega Millions jackpot
ST. LOUIS – You could be America’s next multi-millionaire as the Mega Millions jackpot reaches one of its highest peaks ever.
Earlier this week, the jackpot topped half of a billion dollars. The Mega Millions prize now sits at $660 million, with a cash option of $376.9 million. It is the third-largest jackpot for the game on record.
A new set of winning numbers was drawn Friday evening at 10 p.m. The winning numbers include…
14-40-60-64-66 and a Mega number of 16.
The jackpot hasn't been claimed since April. The Powerball is also up for grabs with an estimated $119 million prize after no winners from Wednesday's drawing.
