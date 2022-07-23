ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

John Wick 4 - Teaser Trailer - Comic-Con 2022

IGN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the teaser trailer for John...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

The worst Marvel movie is reportedly getting a sequel

The worst Marvel film is getting a sequel, according to a new Marvel Studios leak. Eternals, the lowest ranked Marvel film among fans and critics – though not in our Marvel movies in order guide – may get a follow-up, according to the moderators on the Marvel Studios Spoilers Reddit page.
MOVIES
ComicBook

A New Marvel Hero Steps Up to Replace Black Panther as Wakanda's Protector (Exclusive)

There are tough times ahead for Black Panther, but luckily a new hero is stepping up to defend Wakanda. The African nation is in a transition state, moving to a parliamentary democracy during T'Challa's Intergalactic Empire of Wakanda adventures. One of Black Panther's darkest secrets has also come to light, with his sleeper agents being assassinated by unknown attackers. T'Challa's investigation into the assassins has led to him becoming the Number One suspect, now on the run from Wakanda's secret police force, the Hatut Zeraze. Luckily for Wakanda, a young man named Tosin Oduye is looking to make a difference during the political upheaval.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keanu Reeves
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Evans Calls Captain America Return "Upsetting" Now With Anthony Mackie in the Role

Chris Evans has been doing the press run for Lightyear for the past few weeks, and some people were able to sneak in a few Marvel Studios-related questions. But the most important question would have to be if the actor would reprise his Captain Americarole in a future project. Evans' previous answers were pretty coy, with the actor not saying yes or no, and now it seems that he wouldn't do it due to his Avengers costar taking up the mantle. While appearing on the Disney D23 Podcast, the actor said him returning would be "upsetting".
MOVIES
Cinemablend

The Walking Dead Finally Revealed How Andrew Lincoln And Danai Gurira Will Return As Rick And Michonne (And It Won't Be In Theaters)

After nearly four years years of The Walking Dead fans suffering from a Rick Grimes drought, with Andrew Lincoln having exited the flagship series back in mid-Season 9, AMC and franchise overlord Scott Gimple have finally given everyone a confirmed reason to celebrate. Lincoln is confirmed to be reuniting with Danai Gurira's also-missed badass Michonne for a brand new project that won't be a series of features as was originally planned. Rather, they're getting their own TV spinoff!
TV SERIES
hypebeast.com

New 'John Wick 4' Trailer Sees Keanu Reeves Enacting Revenge

Less than a year out from the release of John Wick 4, Lionsgate has released a new trailer to remind fans that Baba Yaga is ready for war. In the all-new sneak peek for the fourth installment of John Wick, new footage showcases Wick enacting revenge with just about any weapon he can find. Seemingly ready to add to his body count, the trailer, which dropped at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, features a thrilling fight scene between Keanu Reeves and Donnie Yen. Reeves himself “crashed” the panel with director Stahelski to show the footage.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
IGN

Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Draws Boos For His Superman Response At Comic-Con

One of the hot topics among DC fans heading into San Diego Comic-Con was whether Henry Cavill would make a surprise appearance to announce that he would be reprising his role as Superman. Those hopes were dashed when he failed to turn up at today's Warner Bros. panel, leading to the speculation that someone else might don the famous cape.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Collider

Keanu Reeves Surprises 'John Wick' Fans at Collider's SDCC Panel

On Friday evening, during Collider's "Directors on Directing" panel at the 2022 San Diego Comic-Con, Editor-in-Chief Steve Weintraub was joined in Hall H by renowned filmmakers Tim Miller (Deadpool), Andrew Stanton (Finding Nemo) and Chad Stahelski (John Wick: Chapter 4). Not only were the attendees given an exclusive first-look at a John Wick: Chapter 4 teaser, over a full minute long, and poster art, but John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves surprised the audience with a guest appearance.
MOVIES
Cinemablend

Marvel’s Official Phase 5 Lineup Has Been Revealed, Including Blade, Captain America 4, And Disney+'s Daredevil

Well, the Marvel Studios San Diego Comic-Con panel is now in full swing, and the announcements are already pouring out. Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige kicked things off by thanking fans for their patience, before jumping right into things! While Phase Four is still going, the studio head has already gone ahead and dropped the details on what’s to come during Phase Five, and there’s a major slate on the docket, which includes Blade and the newly named and confirmed Captain America 4 and Daredevil TV series.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga Announced

Marvel Legendary will continue its expansion into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Last week, Upper Deck Entertainment announced that it would publish Marvel Legendary: The Infinity Saga, a new Marvel Legendary expansion featuring characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The new set continues a sub-line that started with a "Marvel Studios: Phase 1" box and was continued earlier this year with a new Guardians of the Galaxy mini-expansion. Assumably, this will be a big box expansion, which would be the first large expansion for Marvel Legendary in over four years. No other details were announced about the game, but you can see the initial announcement down below:
VIDEO GAMES
ETOnline.com

‘John Wick 4’ Drops Action-Packed New Teaser During San Diego Comic-Con 2022

After debuting the first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4 back in April, fans of the franchise starring Keanu Reeves were treated to another look at the action film during San Diego Comic-Con panel hosted byCollider. During day two of the 2022 convention, director Chad Stahelski and Reeves, who made a surprise appearance at the end of the session, revealed a new, action-packed teaser for the eagerly anticipated film. And it looks awesome!
SAN DIEGO, CA
Deadline

‘Batwheels’ Rolls Out First Teaser, Sets ‘Secret Origin’ Prequel For September – Comic-Con

Click here to read the full article. Gas prices may be sky high, but that’s not stopping the debut of Batwheels, DC’s first animated Batman preschool series. DC’s “Comics are Fun for Everyone” panel today at San Diego Comic-Con gave attendees a sneak peek teaser for the series. It introduced fans to the crime-fighting Batwheels team – Bam (the Batmobile), Bibi (the Batgirl Cycle), Redbird (Robin’s Sports Car), Batwing (the Batwing Jet Plane), and Buff (The Bat Truck). Besides the teaser, Batwheels also announced a half-hour origin special on Batman Day, Saturday, Sept. 17. The origin show will exclusively bow on Cartoonito on HBO Max, and premiere later on Cartoonito on Cartoon Network....
COMICS
ComicBook

Comic-Con 2022: Batwheels Trailer Released by HBO Max

Warner Bros. Animation has released the first trailer for Batwheels, the upcoming animated series geared towards preschool aged viewers. The trailer was released as part of DC Comic's "Comics are Fun for Everyone" panel at San Diego Comic-Con on Saturday where it was also revealed that a half-hour special, Secret Origins of the Batwheels, is set to debut on September 17th — Batman Day — on Cartoonito on HBO Max and will debut later on Cartoonito on Cartoon. Network. You can check out the footage for yourself below.
COMICS
ScreenCrush

Marvel Reveals First Look at ’90s X-Men Cartoon Revival

Before there was a new Marvel movie every couple months, before there were live-action versions of nearly great Marvel superhero, pretty much the only adaptations that comic-book fans had to look forward to were cartoons. The best of the bunch was X-Men: The Animated Series, which ran for five seasons...
COMICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy