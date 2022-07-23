ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Spurs' Keldon Johnson Overlooked for NBA Most Improved Odds?

By Grant Afseth
Inside The Spurs
Inside The Spurs
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZWBIe_0gpoVS8d00

How much of a chance does Keldon Johnson have to win NBA's Most Improved Player of the Year?

The San Antonio Spurs moved on from All-Star guard Dejounte Murray, and there will now be a significant opportunity for the young players on the team to make strides in their development.

Ja Morant received this year's NBA Most Improved Player of the Year Award averaging 27.4 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists. He experienced an increase of 8.3 points per game in his scoring average with significantly improved efficiency.

Now former Spur, Murray, finished with the second most votes. His production went up substantially across the board. He averaged 21.2 points, 8.3 rebounds, 9.2 assists, and 2.0 steals, all of which comfortably set new single-season career-bests.

NBA's 2022-23 Most Improved Player Award compiled by Sports Betting Dime featured Jalen Brunson and Anthony Edwards holding top odds (+1400). There were plenty of other names including recent top draft picks and fringe All-Star talents.

Here are the full odds:

  • Jalen Brunson (+1400)
  • Anthony Edwards (+1400)
  • RJ Barrett (+1600)
  • Onyeka Okongwu (+1600)
  • Jalen Green (+1800)
  • LaMelo Ball (+2000)
  • Cade Cunningham (+2000)
  • Tyrese Haliburton (+2000)
  • Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (+2500)
  • Anfernee Simons (+2500)

The Spurs' best candidate to potentially content for Most Improved Player of the Year appears to be Keldon Johnson. He is coming off a 2021-22 campaign with averages of 17.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.1 assists.

After being the Spurs' second-leading scorer last season, Johnson is primed to assume the role of being the top option. There is a substantial void to fill with Murray no longer on the team. If he handles the increased usage well, he could have a true breakout season.

You can follow Grant Afseth on Twitter at @GrantAfseth .

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Spurs? Click here.

Follow Inside The Spurs on Facebook here

Follow Inside the Spurs on Twitter @InsideTheSpurs

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets

The Phoenix Suns, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and even the Golden State Warriors have all been linked to Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets. However, the Suns matching the Deandre Ayton offer sheet likely takes them out of the conversation. The Lakers aren’t expected to land Durant, and neither are the Dubs. Although […] The post Celtics’ Jaylen Brown blockbuster trade offer for Kevin Durant gets counteroffer from Nets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Gregg Popovich Makes Surprise Appearance At Social Justice Summit

Longtime San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich is one of the most vocal figures in the sports world when it comes to social justice issues. So while his appearance at the United Justice Coalition (UJC) Summit was unannounced, it certainly isn't surprising. The all-time great NBA coach presented Innocence...
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio, TX
Basketball
Local
Texas Sports
San Antonio, TX
Sports
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Basketball
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Anfernee Simons
Person
Dejounte Murray
Person
Jalen Green
Person
Rj Barrett
Person
Ja Morant
Person
Keldon Johnson
Person
Cade Cunningham
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Lamelo Ball
Person
Jalen Brunson
Yardbarker

Knicks, Jazz 'Far' From Donovan Mitchell Trade

Don't expect the slow music to stop any time soon, New York Knicks fans. A new week of speculation preaches patience, as Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting that while outside sources "remain fixated" on Donovan Mitchell-centered conversations between the Knicks and Utah Jazz, "the sides are far from an agreement."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Watch Montrezl Harrell, Daniel Gafford put up numbers at Drew League

LeBron James owned the place. Trae Young and John Collins had strong outings. NBA players keep showing up to the Drew League pro-am games in Los Angeles and putting up numbers. This Sunday, it was free agent Montrezl Harrell‘s turn as he scored 31 (making his case he should land a job somewhere).
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside The Spurs

Inside The Spurs

San Antonio, TX
264
Followers
202
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

InsideTheSpurs brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the San Antonio Spurs.

 https://www.si.com/nba/spurs

Comments / 0

Community Policy