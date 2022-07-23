ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque police responding to fatal crash

By Nick Catlin
KOAT 7
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police Department officers are responding to a deadly...

www.koat.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Police respond problem apartment complex

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A problem apartment complex, that Albuquerque Police has responded to hundreds of times this year, was the scene of another shooting Saturday night. Forecast Continues Below. Local Sports: Santa Fe Little League All-Stars headed to SW Regional Championship. New Mexico: NMSP investigating fatal Rail Runner...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

PNM worker helps pregnant crash victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A PNM employee jumped into action to help a pregnant woman after a deadly car crash earlier this month. Estela Montes was on her way to her next stop on July 12 when she saw a speeding vehicle drive on a sidewalk and hit a tree near San Mateo and Gibson. She used […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

BCSO investigating crash near east Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a crash on NM-333 near mile marker one on Sunday afternoon. All lanes of traffic in both directions are currently shut down while officials clear the crash. BCSO is asking people to avoid the area and to...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: SWAT activation in Albuquerque west side

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is reporting a SWAT situation in the area of 8900 Thor Rd. Officials say someone with several charges is barricaded inside a house and refuses to come out. No other information is known at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

APD investigating death of suspected burglar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a death they say took place Sunday morning near Comanche and Morningside. Officials say Sunday around 8:30 a.m., a man was caught breaking into two homes in the area. They say the suspect had already left one home after being confronted by the homeowner. He then fled […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New details in downtown Albuquerque suspicious death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating what they are saying is a suspicious death near Mountain and 1st St. They say people at a nearby business noticed a person laying near railroad tracks at 1324 1st St. Officers were sent to the location and discovered a female who was deceased at the scene. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
krwg.org

2 dead after commuter train and vehicle crash in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico State Police say they are investigating a crash involving a commuter train and a vehicle that has left two people dead crash by San Felipe Pueblo. They say Sunday’s crash involved a Rail Runner train and a vehicle on State Road 313 near San Felipe Pueblo. According to a Rail Runner spokesperson, a southbound train leaving Santa Fe struck a vehicle crossing the tracks at a private crossing. They say all 90 passengers onboard the train will be bussed to their southern destination. Rio Metro Regional Transit District says train service has been stopped for the day due to the crash.
SANTA FE, NM
KOAT 7

Home invasion turns deadly in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police have opened an investigation, after a Sunday morning incident led to a death in northeast Albuquerque. Homicide detectives are at the scene, but it is not clear if they consider the incident a homicide. An APD spokesman says the incident occurred near Morningside Dr. NE...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Eubank Boulevard
KRQE News 13

APD bomb squad called near Albuquerque pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department bomb squad is investigating near the West Mesa Aquatic Center. Officials say they are checking a vehicle for any devices. KRQE News 13 crews are on the scene working on getting more information. News 13 will provide updates as they become...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

'I never saw another man': APD sergeant recalls morning of Victoria Martens' death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's been six years since 10-year-old Victoria Martens was killed, yet one Albuquerque police officer still remembers the exact day. Sgt. Harold Sennett was the first witness to testify Monday in day 9 of the Fabian Gonzales trial. He was the first officer to be dispatched to the Arroyo Villas apartment complex the morning following Victoria's death on Aug. 23, 2016.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
rrobserver.com

Car ends up upside down in Monday morning crash

This is the aftermath of a 9 a.m. Monday crash at the intersection of Unser Boulevard and Southern Boulevard. According to Rio Rancho Police Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, this vehicle was “traveling east on Southern, struck the median and the traffic light at Premiere Parkway, knocking it down. The vehicle proceeded into the intersection of Unser, striking two other vehicles, proceeded through the landscaping, and eventually came to rest upside down in the parking lot of 950 Unser against a parked vehicle. There was a total of four vehicles involved. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
RIO RANCHO, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
Spain
KRQE News 13

Street lights along Gibson out for weeks, neighbors concerned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A busy Albuquerque street known for speeders and reckless driving is drawing more concern. People say the lights along a good stretch of Gibson are broken, and it’s too dark at night, making the street even more dangerous. Neighbors living near Gibson and Louisiana say the lights have been out for weeks. If […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

I-40 eastbound closed at Rio Grande Blvd due to fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — All lanes of eastbound I-40 have been closed at Rio Grande Blvd due to a fatal crash investigation. New Mexico State Police say they are investigating an accident involving a vehicle and a pedestrian. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Couple traveling through Albuquerque lose everything they own

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A couple making a cross-country move from Missouri to California will move into their new home without any of their stuff. Emily Butcher and Jesse Lamb are moving to Bakersfield because Lamb has been accepted into medical school. On Thursday, they rented a room in Albuquerque at the Ramada Plaza on Menaul near […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Fire behind U-Haul facility leads to APD, AFR callout

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department responded around 4 a.m. Thursday to reports of homeless people throwing items into a fire in an alley behind the U-Haul facility on San Mateo and Montgomery. Officials say that it appears some vehicles and trailers may have been damaged in the fire. APD says an Albuquerque Fire Rescue […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe Police searching for man accused in shooting

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Santa Fe Police Department is asking the public for assistance in locating 48-year-old Phillip J. Mestas. Police say Mestas is accused of pulling the trigger in a July 21 shooting near Water St. and West De Vargas St. Police say July 21, around 7:12 a.m. SFPD were called to the area […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque installs surveillance cameras downtown to deter crime

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is cracking down on crime downtown after installing seven advanced cameras along Central. The department says they are also looking to partner with several businesses and use their cameras to help keep a closer eye on crime. “Why Central? Well that’s our entertainment corridor as we were thinking about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy