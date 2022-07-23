Albuquerque police responding to fatal crash

This is the aftermath of a 9 a.m. Monday crash at the intersection of Unser Boulevard and Southern Boulevard. According to Rio Rancho Police Lt. Jacquelynn Reedy, this vehicle was “traveling east on Southern, struck the median and the traffic light at Premiere Parkway, knocking it down. The vehicle proceeded into the intersection of Unser, striking two other vehicles, proceeded through the landscaping, and eventually came to rest upside down in the parking lot of 950 Unser against a parked vehicle. There was a total of four vehicles involved. The driver of the vehicle was transported to an area hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.

RIO RANCHO, NM ・ 6 HOURS AGO