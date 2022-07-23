ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton, IA

New murals are popping up in Clinton... on its crosswalks

WQAD
WQAD
 3 days ago
CLINTON, Iowa — An old river town, Clinton sits along the banks of the Mississippi River. In the late 1800s, it was known as one of the "Lumber Capitols of the World." Huge log rafts were floated down the river from northern states Wisconsin and Minnesota, cut into lumber at Clinton,...

Comments / 2

Cody
2d ago

Clinton continues to build extremely expensive apartment complexes and puts zero effort into attractions or small businesses and then wonders why people are constantly leaving.

Reply
3
