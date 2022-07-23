Athletics-McLaughlin breaks 400m hurdles world record

Former Kentucky track and field star Abby Steiner won her first world title as a member of the USA women's 4x100m relay team at the World Championships Saturday night. Get the latest UK news sent straight to your inbox with our FREE email newsletter!. Steiner ran the second leg of...
A year ago at this time, Athing Mu was just wrapping up her freshman season at Texas A&M. Now a professional, she is one of the top track stars in the world. After winning the 800-meter gold in the Tokyo Olympics as a 19-year-old last August, she was going for a world championship this weekend in Eugene, Ore.
Former Kentucky track and field Wildcats Sydney McLaughlin and Abby Steiner brought home the gold for Team USA in the 4x400m relay to conclude the World Championships in Oregon late Sunday night. The Team USA...
Australian Peter Bol will shift his sights quickly towards Commonwealth Games redemption after finishing a disappointing seventh in the men’s 800m at the world championships. Hopes were high that Bol could break through for a first major medal in Eugene after he twice broke the national record and then...
BERLIN, July 25 (Reuters) - Germany's worst ever performance at a world athletics championship ended on the last day of competitions in Eugene, Oregon, with a gold medal that did little to improve spirits in the team.
The British men’s 4x100metres team put the heartbreak and controversy of the Tokyo Olympics behind them to claim bronze at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon. The quartet of Jona Efoloko, Zharnel Hughes, Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Reece Prescod clocked 37.83sec to finish behind winners Canada and second-placed USA. Mitchell-Blake...
EUGENE, Ore., July 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Armand Duplantis broke his own pole vault world record with a jump of 6.21 metres on Sunday on the way to winning his first gold medal at the World Championships.
