ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake County, UT

Is this the Wasatch Front’s windiest summer? The data blew us away

By Kyle Dunphey
deseret.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you live in northern Utah, the wind has been hard to ignore the last several months. Strong winds aided several large fires through the state, including the Halfway Hill fire, which bloomed to over 10,000 acres in July, while gusts of over 60 mph brought dust from the Great Salt...

www.deseret.com

Comments / 1

Related
KSLTV

Flash flood watch in effect for parts of southern Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — A flash flood watch is in effect Monday for parts of southern Utah. “Deep moisture will continue to move into the area and any storms that develop will produce heavy rain capable of flash flooding,” read a Monday morning tweet from the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City.
UTAH STATE
KGUN 9

Flash flood in Oro Valley results in road closure

ORO VALLEY, ARIZ. (KGUN) — The National Weather Service extended its flash flood watch in Tucson and the rest of Southern Arizona to Tuesday. Heavy runoff from the Catalina mountains went into Cañada Del Oro wash closing down Overton road. With monsoon storms expecting to pick up, areas...
ORO VALLEY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
City
Woods Cross, UT
City
Salt Lake City, UT
State
Utah State
ABC4

NWS: Flash Flood Watch issued for Monday in parts of Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Flash Flood Watch for several recreational areas and National Parks throughout the state. NWS says portions of Southern Utah will be affected, including Capitol Reef National Park and Vicinity, Glen Canyon Recreation Area, Lake Powell, Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument, Western Canyonlands, Lower Washington County, and Zion National Park. The Watch will be in effect from Monday morning through Monday evening.
UTAH STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wind Speed#The Wasatch Front
FOX 13 News

Microburst sweeps through Tooele County

ERDA, Utah — The National Weather Service said a microburst hit the town of Erda Friday and was caused by a "collapsing thunderstorm." The NWS said more microbursts are possible through the evening. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings are in effect in the Tooele area, as well as along the Wasatch...
ERDA, UT
localocnews.com

SONGS Reactor Head Being Transported to Utah

The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

A weekend of heat and storms

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – As we begin our holiday weekend we face the hottest day of this heat cycle. Temperatures will be in the triple digits across most of Utah, and those that don’t make will be in the upper 90s. As part of this heat southern Utah will be facing an Excessive Heat […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kpcw.org

Real Estate Outlook in Utah

Home to world-class ski resorts, national parks, large acreage and endless opportunity for year-round outdoor recreation, consumers are continually drawn to the variety and quality of life offered in Utah. Paul Benson, one of Utah's leading real estate professionals, announced the opening of three new Engel & Völkers shop locations in the state, in addition to the more than 30 Engel & Volkers for which he is the licensed partner.
UTAH STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
viatravelers.com

28 Things to do in Park City, Utah

A former mining town, Park City, Utah is now known for its world-class ski resorts and the one and only Sundance Film Festival. Consequently, the city can be pricey at times, but there are several fun things to do in Park City that are worth a visit!. Park City is...
PARK CITY, UT
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Davis, Salt Lake, Tooele, Utah by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-22 16:45:00 MDT Expires: 2022-07-22 17:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Davis; Salt Lake; Tooele; Utah The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Salt Lake County in northern Utah Southwestern Davis County in northern Utah Northwestern Utah County in northern Utah Eastern Tooele County in northern Utah * Until 530 PM MDT * At 444 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles west of Delle to 7 miles west of Grantsville to near Vernon, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Salt Lake City, West Valley City, Sandy, Murray, Tooele, Grantsville, West Jordan, Taylorsville, South Jordan, Lehi, Draper, Riverton, Midvale, South Salt Lake, Herriman, Eagle Mountain, North Salt Lake, Stansbury Park, Bluffdale and Cedar Fort. This includes the following highways Interstate 15 between mile markers 280 and 301. Interstate 80 in Utah between mile markers 54 and 118. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...OBSERVED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
DAVIS COUNTY, UT
eastidahonews.com

Utah’s Black pioneers in Mormon migration honored with monument

(CNN) — Utah officials, along with members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, unveiled a monument Friday honoring African American pioneers at a park in Salt Lake City. The monument, entitled Pioneers of 1847 Monument, honors the lives of Black pioneers who took part in the...
UTAH STATE
KPCW

Rocky Mountain Power warns of possible power shutoffs during fire season

Rocky Mountain Power Regional Business Manager Lisa Romney told the Park City Council Thursday that power shutoffs may occur in areas of Summit and Wasatch counties during harsh or high-risk weather events. Romney said power shutoffs could happen throughout the company’s service territory during times of high wind gusts and...
PARK CITY, UT
deseret.com

You think this summer is hot? Summer of 1936 was deadly

About 90 years ago the country was in the grips of a massive economic slump and a record-setting heat wave. If it sounds familiar, it’s because we are living through a similar situation. Inflation rates are high, supply chains clogged and products scarce. Meanwhile the National Weather Service has reported several cities breaking all-time temperature records. Salt Lake City tied its hottest ever recorded temperature (107 degrees Fahrenheit) last week, and as of Wednesday 100 million Americans were under a heat advisory.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX 13 News

Utahns brave the heat to save spots for Days of '47 Parade

SALT LAKE CITY — Linda Owen has been saving the same spot on South Temple for 40 years. “My family depends on me to come out and save the spot," she said. "We'll have a lot of people — last year we probably had about 100 people total, and the kids love it. It costs me nothing but time, and I have that, and they love it. It's worth it.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Where can you see professional firework shows this weekend in Utah?

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah’s celebration of Pioneers Day on July 24, commences this weekend and will be complete with professional firework shows offered throughout Utah. These are the fireworks shows referenced by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox on Friday, when he asked Utahns to avoid the use of personal fireworks and to instead attend a professional show.

Comments / 0

Community Policy