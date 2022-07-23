John Wick 4 Trailer Shows Keanu Reeves’ Assassin Waging War On The High Table

For nearly a decade now, moviegoers have watched Keanu Reeves’ John Wick go through all sorts of hell. What started as exacting revenge for his dog being killed has led to the character waging war on the High Table, the ultimate authority in the criminal underworld. We’ll watch this conflict unfold next year in John Wick: Chapter 4, but fortunately the first trailer for the upcoming 2023 movie is finally here!

Just one day after the first official John Wick: Chapter 4 image was released to the public, the movie’s first trailer comes to us following its premiere at the Directors on Directing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, where Chapter 4 director Chad Stahelski was a panelist and Keanu Reeves made a surprise appearance. Along with premiering the Chapter 4 trailer, Stahelski and Reeves said that the Lionsgate movie takes place in five locations: Japan, America, France, Germany and Jordan.

Ok, now to the John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer itself. Remember that at the end of John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, John was rescued by Laurence Fishburne’s Bowery King, and together the two agreed that it was time for The High Table to pay for everything they’d done to the two of them. Chapter 4 will see that conflict finally unfolding, and mixed in with shots of John punching a roped pole is footage showing players old and new involved in the latest chapter of this sag and, as we love most from the John Wick movies, plenty of action.

Needless to say John Wick is handy with a gun, but as we’ve seen before, he’s easily capable of dispatching enemies with other weaponry, like samurai swords and nunchucks. The John Wick: Chapter 4 trailer also establishes what a Herculean task John has set up for himself, because as heard in the narration, not only will the High Table not stop coming after him, but even he isn’t capable of killing everyone. Maybe not, but you can be sure John will take down as many opponents in his way for as long as he’s able to over the course of Chapter 4 and the greenlit Chapter 5.

Along with Keanu Reeves and Laurence Fishburne’s characters, John Wick: Chapter 4’s cast includes Ian McShane and Lance Reddick respective reprising Winston and Charon. The lineup of newcomers includes Rina Sawayama, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown, many of whom appear in this trailer. Let’s also not forget that in addition to two John Wick movies coming our way, this franchise is expanding with the Ana de Armes-led Ballerina spinoff and Starz’s prequel series The Continental.

John Wick: Chapter 4 arrives in theaters on March 24, 2023. Keep visiting CinemaBlend for more news on what this action-packed movie has in store.