Oglesby firemen were called to a house fire Sunday afternoon near the Route 351 and 71 split. No official word on the extent of the damage. It appeared the fire was limited to an upstairs bedroom. A mother and two daughters got out safely. The family of four will be displaced for a while. Assistant Oglesby Fire Chief Steve Maltas was at the scene, but unavailable to comment. You'll hear more as it is made available.

OGLESBY, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO