Winston-Salem State’s Rajah Caruth had a car fast enough to win on Friday night in the ARCA Series at Pocono Raceway but he didn’t have enough daylight. Caruth finished fourth at the General Tire 200 after the race was called official at lap 64 before the completion of its scheduled 80 laps. With rain pushing the day’s schedule back along with several accidents, including red flag stoppages, it was an ad hoc finish. The sun set on its normal schedule and the final caution of the day forced officials to wave the checkered flag. Taylor Gray took the win.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO