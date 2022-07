Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has a fiery presence on the mound, and that demeanor was on full display during Saturday’s 4-1 win against the Boston Red Sox. Boston infielder Bobby Dalbec hit a solo home run over the Green Monster off of Manoah in the second inning to give the Red Sox a 1-0 lead. With the Blue Jays up 3-1 in the bottom of the sixth inning, the right hander struck out Dalbec on a fastball down the middle to end the inning.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO