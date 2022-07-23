ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leverett’s Chapel ISD makes progress at Friday meeting, resignations rescinded

By Katie Pratt
 3 days ago

LEVERETT’S CHAPEL, Texas ( KETK ) — Community members were concerned about the future of Leverett’s Chapel ISD, with some blaming the school board and members submitting their resignation.

For weeks, frustrated parents and alumni tried to demand answers only for school board meetings to be canceled. But on Friday, it was not.

“I will obviously be rescinding my resignation as well,” said Matt Everett, Superintendent of Leverett’s Chapel ISD. The community clapped after his announcement.

“With the changes we made tonight, I believe that we are on the correct path at this point and things will continue to get better but it’s not gonna happen overnight,” said James Rogers, Vice President of Leverett’s Chapel ISD.

Everett said his reason for staying was the community.

“The support from the community and from the from the staff and from the school that really touched my heart,” said Everett. “I think we had some some issues with the vision of the school. I think we’re we’ve got a poor line now. And so I’m feeling good about it.”

“I would like to say not to lose hope to keep faith keep showing support this support we’ve shown tonight,” said Rogers. “I mean, this this is crazy.”

Leverett’s Chapel had a big turnout in attendees Friday and all but two school board members were at the board meeting. Classes begin Aug. 16.

