NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Metro Police are looking for a man accused of raping an elderly woman in a neighborhood off of Bowling Avenue behind Elmington Park in Nashville. Police say the rapist surprised the 74-year-old woman inside her home after she came in from doing yard work late Saturday morning. The woman estimated that the rapist was waiting in her home for at least 30 minutes.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO