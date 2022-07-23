ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Athletics-Felix hops on plane back to World Championships for relay

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yCkbw_0gpoOxz900

EUGENE, Ore., July 22 (Reuters) - Allyson Felix bid farewell to her stellar track career last week but the American looks as if she will have another role to play in the World Championships after being called up for the 4x400 metres relay preliminaries, USATF confirmed on Friday.

The seven-times Olympic gold medallist ran what was billed as her final World Championships race a week ago, helping the United States to bronze in the mixed relay in front of a home crowd in Eugene, Oregon.

On Friday she answered the call once more.

"Coach called and I had to jump on the plane," Felix tweeted.

The relay heats are on Saturday and the finals on Sunday.

Reporting by Amy Tennery in Eugene, Oregon, additional reporting by Gene Cherry; Editing by Peter Rutherford

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Allyson Felix
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Athletics#Hops#American#Usatf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Highlights from the World Championships in Eugene

The World Championships finished in Eugene, Oregon, on Sunday with Great Britain winning seven medals.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the stories after the championships in America.Hudson-Smith’s braveryNo-one expected Matt Hudson-Smith to reveal his suicide attempt as he spoke just minutes after being presented with his 400m bronze medal.The 27-year-old has endured a three-year injury nightmare where he racked up medical bills and lost sponsors and he showed courage to talk about his problems.His medal on Friday night at Hayward Field proves he can compete at the top and he is in a much better place on...
EUGENE, OR
Reuters

Reuters

507K+
Followers
345K+
Post
241M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy