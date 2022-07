CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Get ready for a hot and stormy Saturday. We’re waking up to sunshine across Eastern Iowa and temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. It will be hot today, with heat indexes reaching the low 100s. A Heat Advisory is in effect this afternoon and evening for our entire area. If you have to spend time outside, make sure to drink lots of water and take plenty of breaks.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO