El Paso, TX

‘La Llorona, The Wailing Woman’ headlines Fort Selden’s Summer Nights

By Luis Barrio
 3 days ago

EL PASO, TX ( KTSM ) – Usually closed early, Fort Selden will keep its gates open late Saturday night for its “Summer Nights: A Night of Folklore” which will be happening Saturday, July 23 from 4 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Fort Selden Historic Site.

Watch the sun set behind the Robledos and Sierra de las Uvas to the west of the site and experience a family friendly night dedicated to New Mexican folklore. Family activities, food, music, and a history of folklore will dot the evening culminating in a visit by one of New Mexico’s most famous folktales: La Llorona, The Wailing Woman.

Back by popular demand and presented by Rosalia Pacheco, a multi-talented actor and vocalist. Pacheco is from a family of accomplished visual and literary artists. She loves teaching New Mexico history to student audiences through stories and song. This famous ghost from Spanish folklore is known throughout the world for her eerie, spine-tingling cries as she searches for her drowned children.

The La Llorona performance and activities are free with general admission to the historic site. $5/adult. Free for children 16 and under. Please call 575-526-8911 or email alexandra.mckinney@state.nm.us for more information.

NM I-25, Exit 19, Radium Springs – Follow the signs.

Schedule of Events :

  • 4:00 – 7 p.m. Kids Activities: Make Your Own Folktale Mask, I-Spy Fairy Tales, Oral Storytelling
  • 4:00 – 6 p.m. Ravens and Crows with Las Cruces Museums
  • 4:30 – 6:30 p.m. Live Music with Derrick Lee and The Hard Road Trio
  • 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. History of Urban Legends with Dr. Rhonda Dass
  • 7:30 – 8:30 p.m. La Llorona: The Wailing Woman, presented by Rosalia Pacheco and the NM Humanities Council.

