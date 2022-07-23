EPE provides ways to lower your bill total, maximize electrical usage

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Electric (EPE) advises customers to lessen electricity usage during the hours from 2 – 8 p.m. due to temperatures consistently rising.

El Paso Electric says that on Tuesday July 19, 2022, between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m., customers reached a peak in electricity usage, 2,201 megawatts (MW). This is the time of day when demand is at its highest, according to EPE.

EPE says when customers increase their demand, the company must run their least efficient generators to serve that demand. EPE says that having to run those least efficient units forces them to increase the amount of fuel EPE has to buy to run them and those fuel costs trickle down to the customer’s bill total.

We understand the frustration of our customers surrounding higher bills because of high temperatures in our region. This is why we have to work together to make every effort for customers to use the energy efficiency tips provided. We want customers to reduce their usage to save money on their bills. Robert Heimer, Director of Customer Care, EPE

By using the following energy efficiency tips during high temperatures, customers will help reduce their energy usage, save money and help lower fuel charges:

Set your thermostat at 78°F or higher – every degree of extra cooling will increase energy usage six to eight percent

Use ceiling fans and portable fans to circulate cool air

Close interior blinds, drapes, or shades to block the sun and heat during warm weather

Raise your thermostat to 80°F or higher if leaving for more than four hours

Avoid using appliances in your home between 3 to 6 p.m.

Try to save heat and humidity-generating activities (i.e., cooking, laundering, and dish washing) for early morning or evening hours

