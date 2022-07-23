ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Congressman Mike Kelly condemns Erie Reader op-ed; author stands by editorial

By Chelsea Swift
abc27 News
abc27 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LgAcy_0gpoNnRK00

(WJET/WFXP/ YourErie.com ) — Representative Mike Kelly held a news conference Friday morning to address an article from the Erie Reader that suggested Kelly received a pardon from former President Donald Trump following the 2020 election.

Congressman Mike Kelly said he has never been on a pardon list. Nevertheless, the Erie County Democratic Chair stands by his editorial.

Rep. Kelly was in Erie Friday, arguing an opinion piece written by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz suggests Kelly is on a pardon list.

Gov. Wolf signs new election ballot printing law

The congressman condemned the Erie Reader article, saying it promotes misinformation.

“When people can print whatever they print, whenever they want to print it, and be a blatant outright lie, and then sit back to see how you’re going to respond to it, my response to it is they don’t deserve a response,” said Representative Mike Kelly, R-PA 16th District.

Congressman Kelly engaged in a contentious back and forth with media during the news conference when asked about being on a pardon list.

“Are you kidding me? The chairman of the Democratic Party in Erie is the author of a blatant lie? And you want me to reply to it? Shame on it, shame on it. Yes, I am here. Yeah, I’m here for it, believe me. Yes… no, no, excuse me, excuse me, excuse me. No, you can ask a question when I say it’s time to ask questions,” said Rep. Kelly.

PA Governor Race: Doug Mastriano featured in ‘American Patriot’ film

Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz says he stands by his editorial, and he believes Kelly owes the people of this district an apology.

Party chair Jim Wertz claims Kelly did not support mail-in ballots during the 2020 election.

“That would’ve taken away the votes of $2.5 million Pennsylvanians, Republicans, and Democrats who participated by mail ballot in the 2020 election. For Mike Kelly to try to disenfranchise voters in that way so close to the election shows that this was really just a partisan attempt to save President Trump at the time,” said Jim Wertz, chairman, Erie County Democratic Party.

Wertz declined to apologize to Congressman Kelly during a separate press conference Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC27.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc27 News

Congressman Mike Kelly challenges claims in Erie Reader op-ed

Erie, Pennsylvania (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Republican Representative Mike Kelly was in Erie Friday to condemn a story from the Erie Reader. Representative Kelly held a press conference Friday morning where he engaged in a contentious back and forth with the media. He argued an opinion piece written by Erie County Democratic Chairman Jim Wertz suggests Kelly […]
ERIE, PA
Rolling Stone

A Sunday Miracle: Fox News Audience Exposed to Jan. 6 Truth During Liz Cheney Interview

Click here to read the full article. In a rare moment on Fox News, its viewers heard the truth about Jan. 6 — thanks to Rep. Liz Cheney, one of two sitting Republicans on the committee investigating the Capitol attack. Despite Bret Baier’s attempts to push the Fox/Trump narrative that the Jan. 6 committee is biased and a sham, Cheney debunked talking point after talking point. Early in the Fox News Sunday interview, Baier tried to pin some of the blame for Jan. 6 on Democratic leadership and Capitol Police. “What will the committee’s report have to say about why the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Erie, PA
Government
Erie County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Erie, PA
County
Erie County, PA
TheWrap

Dr. Oz Trolled for Shooting Pennsylvania Senate Campaign Ad in His Mansion … in New Jersey

Mehmet Oz was slammed Thursday for filming a campaign ad in his bid for Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate seat in his New Jersey mansion. John Fetterman, Oz’s Democratic opponent, quote tweeted the video, saying “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey.” Fetterman also attached two images from a 2020 People magazine profile that showed off the Republican doctor/talk show host’s extravagant home in Cliffside Park, New Jersey.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
Washington Examiner

'We don’t know which marriage he was defending': Quotes of the Week

This week, the Jan. 6 committee held another public hearing, this time examining former President Donald Trump’s reluctance to intervene and stop the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. In addition, the House of Representatives passed a bill to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, Senate Democrats’ exasperation with centrist Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) continued to build, and a Republican gubernatorial candidate was attacked by an armed man during a campaign stop. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden finally contracted COVID-19. Here are the quotes of the week.
WASHINGTON, DC
WashingtonExaminer

Nancy Pelosi's team responds to uproar over computer chip stock purchase by husband

Nancy Pelosi's office said the House speaker had no prior knowledge of or involvement with any stock transactions after a financial disclosure report showed that her husband, Paul Pelosi, had purchased up to $5 million in stocks for a top semiconductor company days before the Senate is poised to vote on a bill that would benefit the U.S. chip manufacturing industry.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Op Ed#The Congressman#Republicans#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#The Erie Reader#Democratic#The Democratic Party
The Independent

AOC, Ilhan Omar, Cori Bush’s offices among the first to unionise on Capitol Hill

Some of the most progressive members of Congress’s offices are among the first within the Capitol to unionise, as House legislation allowing organizing comes into effect. The offices of Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Cori Bush of Missouri, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia of Illinois, Ro Khanna of California, Ted Lieu of California, Melanie Stansbury of New Mexico and Andy Levin of Michigan all voted to unionise.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Dems Quietly Try to Jam Pelosi on Stock Trading Ban

When Speaker Nancy Pelosi stepped into her weekly press conference one day in February, she found a room full of reporters dying to ask her the same question. That morning, the Beltway tipsheet Punchbowl News had reported that Pelosi was expected to endorse some sort of ban on lawmakers’ ability to trade stocks while in office.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Axios

Dems weigh jamming McConnell on China bill

Some key House Democrats think they've found a clever way to break Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell's stranglehold on a popular bill to massively fund the U.S. chip industry at the expense of China. What's happening: McConnell is trying to force Democrats to choose between bipartisan legislation on the stalled...
FOREIGN POLICY
abc27 News

abc27 News

18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

abc27.com is your local source for breaking news, the latest headlines, severe weather, sports, and traffic in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon. WHTM-TV is your ABC television affiliate in all of south-central Pennsylvania.

 https://abc27.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy