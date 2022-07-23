Juvenile charged with murder in Clovis

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – The Clovis Police Department has charged a juvenile in the murder of 22-year-old Victor Davila and the shootings of two other women.

Just before 1 a.m. on July 9, Clovis police officers were sent to the 900 block of Connelly because of shots being fired. While they were responding, a second call came in about a vehicle crash in the same area. When they arrived, officers found Davila inside a truck and they say it appears he died after being shot and crashing. Rebecca Diaz-Ramirez and Janeth Ramirez were also found to have been shot. Police say they were not targeted as part of the shooting and were innocent bystanders.

Friday, an arrest warrant was issued for a juvenile charging them with homicide. They have not been named. The juvenile has been charged with murder and two counts of shooting at an occupied building resulting in great bodily harm.

Additionally, 37-year-old Andrew Robles and 21-year-old Alexis Edwards were also charged. Robles was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and receiving stolen property. Edwards was charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and tampering with evidence.

Police are continuing to investigate this homicide. Anyone with information is asked to call Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921, Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000, or by leaving a tip.