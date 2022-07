NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating a violent 24 hours that saw nine men wounded in six separate shootings. The latest shooting happened Monday (July 25) just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Bolivar and Poydras Streets, not far from the Superdome. Police say a 29-year-old man heard gunshots and realized he was struck. The victim arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle.

