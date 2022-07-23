ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘American Pickers’ star suffers stroke

By Talia Naquin
KTLA
KTLA
 3 days ago

“American Pickers” co-host Frank Fritz is in the hospital after suffering a stroke. That’s according to his hosting counterpart Mike Wolfe.

“Frank has suffered a stroke and is in the hospital,” Wolfe wrote on social media . “Please keep him in your hearts and thoughts.”

“American Pickers” has been on since 2010, although Fritz has not been on the show in several years, KTLA sister station WJW reports. Fritz told The Sun that the two had a falling out and hadn’t spoken in years in a previous interview.

“There has been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend,” Wolfe said.

“I love you buddy.”

