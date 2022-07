The following information was provided by The Mobile Police Department:. The Mobile Police Department hosts Youth Violence Prevention (YVP) Week July 24-30, 2022. Youth Violence Prevention Week is about having fun while promoting the value that our young people give to the City of Mobile. As the next generation, we need all teens to aspire to be their best and rally together to support safer communities. The major events for the week include a Prayer Service to be held at Mardi Gras Park on Sunday, July 24 at 6 p.m.; a Celebrity Fun Day at Herndon-Sage Park on Wednesday, July 27 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.; and a Stop the Violence Back 2 School Rally at Ladd-Peebles Stadium from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

MOBILE, AL ・ 8 HOURS AGO