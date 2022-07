Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Over the last two years, Texas’ public education system has been through the wringer, from shifting to online classes and debates about making masks mandatory to the ongoing tensions over how race and sex should be taught in schools to, most recently, the renewed discussion over school safety in the aftermath of the mass shooting in Uvalde where 19 elementary school students and two teachers were killed.

TEXAS STATE ・ 17 HOURS AGO