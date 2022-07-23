ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

Officer-involved shooting near Jefferson County Fairgrounds; numerous shots fired, apparent suspect at hospital

By Barney Lerten
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ryoor_0gpoLC2z00

(Update: Sheriff involved, suspect reportedly had an AR-15; ODOT establishes detour route)

No officers hurt; video from neighbor caught sound of shots; county fair goes on as planned

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An officer-involved shooting late Friday afternoon in the area of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, amid the ongoing county fair, involved numerous gunshots and sent one person to St. Charles Madras. It prompted a multi-agency investigation that shut down Highway 97 for hours at both ends of the city, initial reports said.

Unconfirmed scanner reports shortly before 5 p.m. indicated a man was seen entering the fairgrounds shortly before 5 p.m. and may have fired shots -- according to the initial scanner report, from an AR-15 -- before he in turn was shot and wounded. Other reports indicated the suspect crossed Highway 97 and that some if not most of the shots occurred near a KFC where workers reportedly hid in the freezer.

A video shared with NewsChannel 21 by a nearby Madras resident included sirens punctuated by multiple gunshots. Police cars and others on foot could be seen in the vicinity.

Less than an hour later, District Attorney Steve Leriche later confirmed to NewsChannel 21 there had been an officer-involved shooting and one person was taken to the hospital.

“Right now, I would say the situation is very much under control,” Leriche said. “There is no known danger to the community.”

“I think any potential threat has been detained,” the DA said, adding that he was awaiting a briefing on further details but that “no law enforcement has been injured.”

Sheriff Jason Pollock referred questions to Leriche, but did tell NewsChannel 21 "I was directly involved in the incident," which is being handled by the Tri-County Major Incident Team.

During the highway closure, ODOT said southbound traffic was detouring at J Street (at milepost 93) to OR 361 then back to U.S. 97, and northbound was detouring onto Hall Road (at milepost 97), to Adams Drive and back to U.S. 97.

"Delays and detour routes are expected to last into the night," ODOT spokesman Kacey Davey said.

No other information has been released as of yet and our crew has not been allowed past several police roadblocks to speak with any officials, although the county fair apparently was continuing as planned Friday night. We’ll have more details as they are released.

centraloregondaily.com

Bend man arrested after disturbance at motel

A 27 year-old Bend man was arrested Saturday afternoon after menacing an employee, damaging property, and barricading himself in a room. Police were called to the Budget Inn on South Highway 97 around 12:45 p.m. to find Antonio Edwin Hernandez barricaded in a room according to Lt. Mike Landolt with Bend Police.
BEND, OR
mycentraloregon.com

Man Dies From Rapids Accident

A Bend man has died from his injuries he sustained while floating at Bend Whitewater Park. Joseph Torkelson, 56, was apparently floating the river with a roommate. Torkelson and the roommate put in to the river upstream in Bend. Instead of staying to the left to ride through the gentle rapids at Colorado Avenue, Torkelson somehow ended up on the wrong side of the buoys and was sucked under and through the dam. Shortly thereafter, Torkelson was found and pulled from the river. He was sent to the ICU at St. Charles Bend, where he later died.
BEND, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Drug agents arrest Prineville man arrested for fentanyl trafficking

Prineville, OR (News Release from Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE)– On July 22nd, 2022, at approximately 11:15PM, the Central Oregon Drug Enforcement Team concluded a short-term investigation with the arrest of Dustin Phillip Murray, age 33, of Prineville, Oregon. During a concurrent investigation, drug Agents identified Murray as a...
PRINEVILLE, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Drugged driving suspect crashes into rocks, goes airborne in Deschutes River Woods, knocks out power to 1,700

A drugged driver left Baker Road in Deschutes River Woods Wednesday afternoon and her SUV struck a rock outcropping and went airborne, toppling power lines and knocking out power to about 1,700 residents while sparking a grass fire and later trying to run away from the hospital, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Drugged driving suspect crashes into rocks, goes airborne in Deschutes River Woods, knocks out power to 1,700 appeared first on KTVZ.
KTVZ News Channel 21

KTVZ News Channel 21

