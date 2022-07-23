Officer-involved shooting near Jefferson County Fairgrounds; numerous shots fired, apparent suspect at hospital

(Update: Sheriff involved, suspect reportedly had an AR-15; ODOT establishes detour route)

No officers hurt; video from neighbor caught sound of shots; county fair goes on as planned

MADRAS, Ore. (KTVZ) – An officer-involved shooting late Friday afternoon in the area of the Jefferson County Fairgrounds, amid the ongoing county fair, involved numerous gunshots and sent one person to St. Charles Madras. It prompted a multi-agency investigation that shut down Highway 97 for hours at both ends of the city, initial reports said.

Unconfirmed scanner reports shortly before 5 p.m. indicated a man was seen entering the fairgrounds shortly before 5 p.m. and may have fired shots -- according to the initial scanner report, from an AR-15 -- before he in turn was shot and wounded. Other reports indicated the suspect crossed Highway 97 and that some if not most of the shots occurred near a KFC where workers reportedly hid in the freezer.

A video shared with NewsChannel 21 by a nearby Madras resident included sirens punctuated by multiple gunshots. Police cars and others on foot could be seen in the vicinity.

Less than an hour later, District Attorney Steve Leriche later confirmed to NewsChannel 21 there had been an officer-involved shooting and one person was taken to the hospital.

“Right now, I would say the situation is very much under control,” Leriche said. “There is no known danger to the community.”

“I think any potential threat has been detained,” the DA said, adding that he was awaiting a briefing on further details but that “no law enforcement has been injured.”

Sheriff Jason Pollock referred questions to Leriche, but did tell NewsChannel 21 "I was directly involved in the incident," which is being handled by the Tri-County Major Incident Team.

During the highway closure, ODOT said southbound traffic was detouring at J Street (at milepost 93) to OR 361 then back to U.S. 97, and northbound was detouring onto Hall Road (at milepost 97), to Adams Drive and back to U.S. 97.

"Delays and detour routes are expected to last into the night," ODOT spokesman Kacey Davey said.

No other information has been released as of yet and our crew has not been allowed past several police roadblocks to speak with any officials, although the county fair apparently was continuing as planned Friday night. We’ll have more details as they are released.

