A 55-year-old man is behind bars in connection with the beating death of a woman with whom he was in a relationship. Fessor Vontrese McKinney III is charged with capital murder in the slaying of Holli Jo Wilson. The charge is capital because at some point, authorities say, McKinney held Wilson against her will with the intent to do her harm.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO