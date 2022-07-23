ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Mega Millions jackpot winning numbers are…

By Talia Naquin
 3 days ago

(WJW) – Do we have a winner?

The numbers have been drawn for the staggering $660 million Mega Millions jackpot.

The numbers are… 14-40-60-64-66 and the Mega Ball was 16. The Megaplier was 3X.

Where winning Mega Millions tickets have been sold

The cash option is $388 million. No one has won the jackpot since April.

$660 million is the third highest Mega Millions jackpot in history.

The odds of winning are 1 in 302.5 million. If no one wins, the next drawing is Tuesday at 11 p.m.

Here are the top Mega Millions jackpots to date:

Amount Date Winning Tickets
$1.537 billion 10/23/2018 1-SC
$1.050 billion 1/22/2021 1-MI
$660 million (est) 7/22/2022 ?
$656 million 3/30/2012 3-IL, KS, MD
$648 million 12/17/2013 2-CA, GA
$543 million 7/24/2018 1-CA
$536 million 7/8/2016 1-IN
$533 million 3/30/2018 1-NJ
$522 million 6/7/2019 1-CA
$516 million 5/21//2021 1-PA

Mega Millions tickets are $2 apiece.

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

