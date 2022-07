Republican lawmaker Glenn Thompson attended his gay son’s wedding, just three days after opposing a bill that will affirm the validity and protection of same-sex marriages, according to reports. Mr Thompson’s office confirmed to NBC that the congressman was “thrilled to attend and celebrate” his son’s marriage on Friday and the Thompsons are “very happy” to welcome their son-in-law into the family.“Congressman and Ms Thompson were thrilled to attend and celebrate their son’s marriage on Friday night as he began this new chapter in his life,” Maddison Stone, a spokeswoman for Mr Thompson, said in the statement to the...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 28 MINUTES AGO