Lottery

Mega Millions: $660 million winning numbers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
 3 days ago
(youngvet/Getty Images)

Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64, 16

Are you a winner? The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 but the prize is sky high.

$660 million is up for grabs making this the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winner of the grand prize can choose to take an annuity that pays out over 30 years or choose the cash payout and take home $376.9 million.

Jacksonville, FL
Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

