Mega Millions: $660 million winning numbers

(youngvet/Getty Images)

Here are the winning numbers for tonight’s Mega Millions drawing: 60, 66, 14, 40, 64, 16

Are you a winner? The odds are 1 in 302,575,350 but the prize is sky high.

$660 million is up for grabs making this the third-largest jackpot in the game’s history.

The winner of the grand prize can choose to take an annuity that pays out over 30 years or choose the cash payout and take home $376.9 million.

