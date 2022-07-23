ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, MO

Inmate charged after attacking corrections officer at Western Missouri Correctional Center

By ABC 17 News Team
 3 days ago
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

An inmate has been charged in Randolph County with attacking a correction officer at the Western Missouri Correctional Center.

Ke'Jar Lee has been charged with three counts of violence towards a corrections officer.

Lee allegedly got into an argument with an officer who wanted to discuss what officers found during a search in his room.

He refused to sign the property removal slip from the officer. Lee then was told to place his hands behind his back or he would be pepper sprayed.

Lee refused and was then pepper sprayed and started attacking the officer.

Lee does not have a defense attorney, according to online court records.

