ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘The Simpsons’ Comes To ‘Icons Unearthed’ Picked Up for Season 2 (EXCLUSIVE)

By Michaela Zee
Variety
Variety
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Nacelle Company ’s “ Icons Unearthed ” has been renewed for Season 2 by Vice TV , Variety has learned exclusively.

In Season 2, the six-part documentary series will focus on long-running animated sitcom “ The Simpsons .” Directed by Nacelle Company CEO Brian Volk-Weiss (“The Toys That Made Us,” “The Movies That Made Us”), “Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons” will reveal previously unknown and surprising details about the beloved animated series. The second season also features exclusive interviews with several writers, directors, actors and network executives, including Bill Oakley, Rich Moore, Jon Vitti, Mimi Pond, Doug Benson, Todd McFarlane, Garth Ancier, Phil Roman and Jennifer Howell.

“We’re ecstatic to have the second season of our ‘Icons Unearthed’ documentary series officially picked up by Vice TV. It’s an honor to be able to tell the little known history behind one of the most historic franchises in television, ‘The Simpsons,’” Volk-Weiss said in a statement.

In the first season of “Icons Unearthed,” the show explored the secret history of “Star Wars” through rare behind-the-scenes footage and candid interviews with Marcia Lucas, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, Paul Hirsch, Phil Tippett, Rick Baker, Ken Ralston, John Dykstra, Howard Kazanjian, Julian Glover, Ian Mcdiarmid, Gus Lopez and Tom Spina. “Icons Unearthed: Star Wars” is also narrated by “Return of the Jedi” star Michael Pennington, who portrayed Moff Tiaan Jerjerrod in the third installment of the original “Star Wars” trilogy.

Brian Volk-Weiss, Cisco Henson, Ian Roumain, Alyssa Michek and Ben Frost executive produce the independent docuseries. Pete Gaffney, Falguni Lakhani-Adams and Andrea Brakke oversee the project for Vice TV.

More from Variety Best of Variety

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Dwayne Johnson Storms Comic-Con With New ‘Black Adam’ Trailer

Click here to read the full article. Dwayne Johnson brought Black Adam’s might to Comic-Con. Johnson made a grand entrance to San Diego Comic-Con’s Hall H, rising from the stage floor in his full Black Adam costume. As he emerged, lightning bolts appeared on the screen behind him and smoke billowed out on the floor. Audience members had been given lightning bolt lanyards before the panel, and every single one lit up brightly in the darkened hall for a grand display. The movie star also unveiled the newest trailer for his upcoming superhero adventure as part of the Warner Bros. presentation.   Black Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Black Panther 2’ First Trailer Unveils Marvel’s Emotional Return to Wakanda and War With Namor

Marvel is bringing fans back to Wakanda in the first trailer for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.”‘. The trailer is strung together with a lyrical motif of “We gonna be alright” from Kendrick Lamar’s “Alright,” moving between images of Wakanda’s aquatic environments, futuristic technology and what appears to be a funeral with crowds of Wakandans dressed in white.
MOVIES
Variety

Laura Linney Bids Farewell to ‘Ozark’ and Hello to the Walk of Fame

On July 25, Laura Linney is set to receive a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It’s exactly the kind of high-profile status symbol Wendy Byrde might finagle to burnish her place among Tinseltown’s most successful and respected, except that the actor earned the honor precisely for playing the master manipulator on “Ozark” (and dozens of other unforgettable roles) so convincingly. Recognition coincides with the end of the acclaimed Netflix series, for which she was nominated for a Golden Globe and three Emmys for the final season. After decades of showing the strength of tender characters and the tenderness of strong ones, earning a star immortalizes Linney’s complexity, versatility and febrile intelligence.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Billy Dee Williams
Person
John Dykstra
Person
Ian Mcdiarmid
Person
Todd Mcfarlane
Person
Garth Ancier
Person
Julian Glover
Person
Phil Tippett
Person
Howard Kazanjian
Person
Marcia Lucas
Person
Doug Benson
Cinemablend

HBO Just Cancelled A TV Series After Its First Season Was Roasted By Critics

HBO finally premiered its television adaptation of The Time Traveler’s Wife back in May, nearly four years after it was initially announced in 2018 with former Doctor Who boss Steven Moffat at the helm. Despite adapting a popular novel that already inspired a successful film, the six-episode first season was panned by critics, and now the network has officially confirmed that there won’t be a second season.
TV SERIES
Vibe

Mo’Nique Lands Comedy Special On Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Mo’Nique will premiere her first comedy special for Netflix after a public dispute with the streamer. Variety exclusively reported the Oscar Award-winning actress is bringing her comedic talent to the platform. No word on when the special will premiere. “I’m excited to say that I’ll be shooting my first Netflix special, in addition to reuniting with my friend, director Lee Daniels on the Netflix film The Deliverance,” expressed Mo’Nique in a clip shared on Netflix’s official social media accounts. More from VIBE.comQuinta Brunson, Sanaa Lathan, And Sheryl Lee Ralph Earn First Emmy...
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Simpsons#Tv News#Television#The Nacelle Company#Nacelle Company#Volk Weiss
Deadline

‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ Unveils First Look At ‘Abbott Elementary’ Emmy Nom Quinta Brunson As Oprah Winfrey

Roku today unveiled a still announcing the casting of Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) as media mogul Oprah Winfrey in its buzzy musical biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. Brunson joins an ensemble led by Daniel Radcliffe, which also includes Evan Rachel Wood, Rainn Wilson, Julianne Nicholson and Toby Huss, as previously announced.
MOVIES
Popculture

'Yellowstone' Season 5: Kelly Reilly Leaks Major Details About New Episodes

Yellowstone star Kelly Reilly recently dropped some Season 5 leaks that reveal major details about the new episodes. In a photo posted to her Instagram Storied thread, Reilly shared a picture of the scripts for the upcoming season. Based on the photo, which was published by Taste of Country, we know the titles of a few episode.
TV SERIES
Primetimer

David Warner, Star Trek and Twin Peaks Actor, Dies at 80

British actor David Warner has died at the age of 80. Warner died Sunday from "a cancer-related illness," the BBC reports. Warner is mainly known for film roles in Titanic, The Omen, and Tron. He also appeared in many TV shows, including Penny Dreadful, Twin Peaks, and Star Trek: The Next Generation, among others, and often played villainous characters.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
Variety

Jamie Lee Curtis Doubts Marvel Will Cast Her Because She’s a 64-Year-Old Woman: ‘Can’t Imagine They’ll Call’

Click here to read the full article. Jamie Lee Curtis kick-started a playful war with Marvel earlier this year after her acclaimed A24 multiverse drama “Everything Everywhere All at Once” opened in theaters at the same time as the MCU’s “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.” The actor went wild on social media proclaiming her movie the superior multiverse project. “I have nothing against Marvel as an entity. I’ve seen a lot of Marvel movies,” Curtis recently told People magazine when asked about the pretend feud. “What I was talking about is that ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ was a...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Chris Rock Reportedly Turned Down Hosting 2022 Emmys

Chris Rock has reportedly turned down an offer to host the 2022 Emmy Awards, following recent speculation about whether or not he would take the gig. The news was confirmed in a report by ET, with a source telling the publication that Rock turned down the job in order to better focus on his comedy tour and upcoming special. Additionally, the source indicated that Rock is "over" Hollywood, and wants to travel and lay low once his tour concludes. Rock and actor Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson were both reportedly eyed to host the award ceremony, which will air on NBC this September, with producers Done+Dusted and Hudlin Entertainment reportedly aiming for "ambitious choices" for the gig. According to a representative from the TV Academy cited in the report, the Emmys are still searching for a host, and are apparently not considering "going hostless." It was previously reported that talent from NBC and Peacock would be considered.
TV & VIDEOS
CNET

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Unveiled at San Diego Comic-Con

At San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel went wild, announcing MCU plans and new Avengers movies, but the first trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arguably stole the show. Black Panther was a mega-hit back in 2018, and a sequel seemed an obvious and immediate plan. But then star Chadwick Boseman passed away of colon cancer, and nothing seemed obvious or immediate. Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige promised that Boseman would not be replaced, and future movies would "do Chad proud."
SAN DIEGO, CA
Variety

Emmys Snubs and Surprises: ‘Yellowstone’ Shut Out, ‘This Is Us,’ ‘Black-ish’ and More

Click here to read the full article. Welp, apparently the Emmys hate Westerns. The stunning lack of nominations for the popular and acclaimed series “Yellowstone” and “1883” were far from the only surprises in Tuesday morning’s Emmy nominations announcement, of course. Between the return of Emmy juggernaut “Succession” and the lack of previous winners like “The Crown” and “The Handmaid’s Tale,” this year’s race was already primed for some unexpected nominations — and some surprising omissions. Two shows that weren’t overlooked, however: Season 3 of “Sex Education” and the inaugural season of “Heartstopper.” While both shows earned wide acclaim and major buzz,...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ Comic-Con Trailer Gives First Look at Rocket’s Origins, Adam Warlock and More

Click here to read the full article. “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” got its first look at Marvel Studios’ massive San Diego Comic Con panel on Saturday. Filmmaker James Gunn appeared at Comic-Con to debut the official first trailer. The director confirmed again that “Vol. 3” is the definitive end of his “Guardians” story, adding, “This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.” In the trailer for “Vol. 3,” Gamora no longer remembers her fellow Guardian crew members. The trailer also teases Rocket’s origin and an all-gold, super-buff Adam...
MOVIES
Variety

‘Mayans M.C.’ Renewed for Season 5 at FX

Rev up those engines, bikers. FX has renewed its drama series “Mayans M.C.” for a fifth season. The announcement comes a little over one month after the program aired its Season 4 finale. The network shared the news Sunday at San Diego Comic-Con with a statement by series...
TV SERIES
Variety

Variety

73K+
Followers
57K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy