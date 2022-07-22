ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Young people with disabilities swim, bike, and run at Chicago summer camp

By Eileen Pomeroy, Chalkbeat Chicago
Hyde Park Herald
Hyde Park Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor's note: This story was originally published by Chalkbeat. Sign up for their newsletters at ckbe.at/newsletters. Donna Barnes stood in the park next to 63rd Street Beach cheering for her grandson, Seraph. The 12-year-old was pedaling his bike toward the finish line of a triathlon course constructed for him and more...

www.hpherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Hyde Park Herald

Stop the madness, save the trees

Talk about fiddling while Rome burns! We are cutting trees while the planet burns. I hardly know to whom I should address my thoughts. I feel we have lost our collective minds. In this precise moment, in this exact summer, when temperatures across Minnesota and the United Kingdom, known for their cold climates, reached 100 degrees F, when all of the south of Europe is burning, when Australia is both burning and flooding and when much of the American West and Midwest are both burning and sweltering with heat waves well above 100 degrees, in this precise moment, I say the City and the Obama Foundation decide it is a good idea to cut down thousands of mature trees in Jackson Park. We used to call large city parks the green lungs of our cities. Well, our municipal government has removed a lung... To those who say the trees will be replaced, this is smoke and mirrors. The trees will not be replaced on a one-to-one basis, many of the new trees that are eventually planted will not survive under conditions of climate crisis, and those that do survive will need many, many years before they offer the shade and relief from searing heat that the older trees provided. To those who say all this destruction is necessary to bring economic development to the area, I can only say that I have found all the discussion about the OPC, and economic development outrageous. Why have people on the South Side been told they must choose between economic investment and public green space? Who tells anyone in the city's wealthy neighborhoods they can have public green space OR investment, but not both? And that's not all, We are told we must must sacrifice hundreds more trees and a nature preserve to the creation of a pro-level golf course. And will these new privately held "facilities" on our once public park lands in fact bring development to the neighborhoods? I wonder. But he point is, the planet is burning and one thing is sure: the loss of trees and parks will make our lives hotter, our air quality worse, and will deprive us of places to go as summer temperatures soar.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Hyde Park Herald

David Moberg, labor journalist and senior editor, dies at 78

Editor's note: This piece was originally published by In These Times and titled "Rest in Power, David Moberg (1943-2022)." David Moberg, 78, one of the nation’s most respected labor journalists for more than 40 years, died at his Hyde Park home in Chicago on Sunday, July 17, following a decade-plus battle with Parkinson’s disease. His death was announced by his wife of 41 years, Jo Patton, a retired public employee union official.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Bantu Fest returns this weekend on Midway Plaisance

Bantu Fest is returning this weekend on the Midway Plaisance, with food, music and culture from more than 30 countries. Fourteen artists are scheduled to perform from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, culminating with R&B and soul singer Chrisette Michele. Tickets are $10 in advance at...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kaitlyn
Hyde Park Herald

Remembering writer, teacher and activist Hannah Hayes

Hannah (Anne) Hayes, daughter of the South Side, writer, teacher, activist, beloved Hyde Parker, sibling, wife and mother was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Hyde Park, Monday evening, July 11. Born in Chicago on Feb. 26, 1960, Hannah spent her early childhood in Oak Lawn. In 1966, Hannah's parents...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

'Fences' and 'Jesus Christ Superstar' bring raw emotional power

August Wilson is universally praised for his poetic language, but the main strength of American Blues Theater's production of “Fences” is its raw emotional power. The Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play, which premiered in 1985 as part of Wilson's “American Century Cycle” exploring the 20th-century African American experience decade by decade, is set in mid-1950s Pittsburgh. It revolves around Troy Maxson (Kamal Angelo Bolden), a 53-year-old man so embittered by his encounters with racism that he creates a toxic environment for everyone around him.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Emmett Till Home gets $150K grant for Blacks in Green project

Blacks in Green, a Woodlawn-based environmental and community revitalization nonprofit, has received a $150,000 grant from an African American history preservation fund as it seeks to transform the two-flat where Emmett Till lived into a West Woodlawn community space. The home, 6427 S. St. Lawrence Ave., became a Chicago landmark...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Native trees planted in Jackson Park

Two precincts in Hyde Park and one in South Shore recently voted to support an advisory referendum to “stop cutting down trees in Jackson Park and preserve trees in South Shore Cultural Center Park.”. I wonder if voters who voted to save trees are aware that the Chicago Park...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swimming#Physical Disabilities#Summer Camps#Dare2tri
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Stories: Eleanor Club One

The building at 1442 East 59th Street began as the home of Eleanor Club One, the culmination of 18 years of effort by Ina Law Robertson. Robertson, who grew up in rural Oregon, the daughter of pioneers, pioneered urban living as a single woman in 1895, when she sought a graduate degree in Divinity at the University of Chicago.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

CTA seeking applicants for ADA advisory committee

The Chicago Transit Authority is seeking applicants to join its 12-member Americans with Disabilities Act Advisory Committee, which provides input on a range of accessibility issues like infrastructure maintenance, investments to long-range planning and guidance on current services, policy and practices. Applications for these unpaid committee positions are available at...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Biking
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
Hyde Park Herald

Rain is no match for Barton Pine and the Grant Park Orchestra

The Grant Park Orchestra and Chorus are reliable and popular performers, so you can count on good-sized crowds at their concerts — except when Mother Nature intervenes. Friday night’s concert at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park had a much smaller audience than usual because it had been raining most of the day and it was still rather drippy just minutes before the concert began. The Great Lawn was a damp expanse of moist grass with only a handful of hardy souls. The main seating bowl had more listeners, but was far short of full capacity.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Two great shows for a summer night

You don't have to be a fan of the 1953 sci-fi film “It Came from Outer Space” to get a kick out of the world premiere of the eponymous musical at Upstairs at Chicago Shakespeare, but a passing familiarity with the cult classic probably helps. Based on a...
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

East Lake Tenants Union organizer Showtime Shanna on the work for safe housing for low-income tenants

Showtime Shanna is a South Shore–based storyteller, tenant organizer and aspiring lawyer. At the helm of the East Lake Tenants Union, she has spearheaded a campaign for better living conditions in the management company’s many affordable rental units across the city—starting from the Washington Park SRO, where she used to live. By its own reporting, East Lake is “one of the largest managers of affordable housing” with around 172 properties and 12,000 units throughout the Chicagoland area as well as in Missouri, Indiana and other areas in Illinois. In the process, Shanna, “La Mami of Housing,” as she calls herself, started filming interviews with tenants about their lives and their struggles with property management companies and holding press conferences to both document and further the tenants’ fight for safe and accessible housing.
CHICAGO, IL
Hyde Park Herald

Hyde Park Herald

Chicago, IL
978
Followers
2K+
Post
102K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hyde Park Herald, Chicago's oldest community newspaper since 1882.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy