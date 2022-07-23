Thomas University celebrates first football signee, hosts third prospect camp

The Thomas University military transition football program hosted a celebration for their first signee Friday. Chris Carter played at West Point, and will have two years left of eligibility for the NAIA Night Hawks, who play their inaugural season in 2023.

Thomas also held their third and final camp this summer, which was a chance to check out potential future Night Hawks, and head coach Orlando Mitjans, Jr. said each camp they've had has helped build their roster.

Thomas University football program continues to build roster

"The key thing is encouraging military men as they're exiting out to come here, and high school players that are interested into going into the national guard," he said. "To me, that's been the easiest so far."

Coach said around 60 players will be on campus in the fall, and expects about thirty more athletes to join them in the spring.