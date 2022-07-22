Bonner, Thomas' triple-double help Sun beat Lynx 94-84

Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Connecticut Sun never trailed Friday night in their 94-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Thomas made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — the 17th triple-double in WNBA history — and three steals. Courtney Williams also scored 15 points for Connecticut (18-9) and Brionna Jones and Bria Hartley scored 11 apiece.

Connecticut jumped to a 10-4 lead before Sylvia Fowles scored inside to make it 10-all midway through the first quarter but the Sun scored 24 of the next 36 points to make it 34-22 when Joyner Holmes converted a three-point play with 8 minutes to go in the second quarter. Minnesota trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 14 points and Rachel Banham added 11. Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and Nikolina Milic scored 12 points apiece.

Minnesota (10-18), which has eight regular season games remaining, is two games back of eighth-place Dallas for the final playoff berth.

