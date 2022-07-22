ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Bonner, Thomas' triple-double help Sun beat Lynx 94-84

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

Alyssa Thomas had the first triple-double in franchise history, DeWanna Bonner scored 20 points on 8-of-12 shooting and the Connecticut Sun never trailed Friday night in their 94-84 win over the Minnesota Lynx.

Thomas made 7 of 13 from the field and finished with 15 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists — the 17th triple-double in WNBA history — and three steals. Courtney Williams also scored 15 points for Connecticut (18-9) and Brionna Jones and Bria Hartley scored 11 apiece.

Connecticut jumped to a 10-4 lead before Sylvia Fowles scored inside to make it 10-all midway through the first quarter but the Sun scored 24 of the next 36 points to make it 34-22 when Joyner Holmes converted a three-point play with 8 minutes to go in the second quarter. Minnesota trailed by double figures the rest of the way.

Aerial Powers led the Lynx with 14 points and Rachel Banham added 11. Sylvia Fowles, Kayla McBride and Nikolina Milic scored 12 points apiece.

Minnesota (10-18), which has eight regular season games remaining, is two games back of eighth-place Dallas for the final playoff berth.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bria Hartley
Person
Alyssa Thomas
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Rachel Banham
Person
Brionna Jones
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Joyner Holmes
Person
Dewanna Bonner
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota Lynx#Triple Double#The Connecticut Sun
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
32K+
Followers
75K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy