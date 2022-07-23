The Honolulu Police Department organizes a clean-up day in Mililani

Volunteers painting over graffiti at a previous project.

MILILANI – On Saturday, July 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., the Honolulu Police Department’s (HPD) District 2 will coordinate a clean-up day in lower Mililani, with support from the City’s Mālama O Ka ‘Āina community volunteer program, which is administered by the Department of Facility Maintenance, Division of Road Maintenance (DRM). The work will be performed along Meheula Parkway and Lanikūhana Avenue, starting from Kuahelani Neighborhood Park and working toward Kamehameha Highway.

HPD will be partnering with various groups and individuals from the Mililani community, who will pick up litter and paint over graffiti on the City’s traffic control boxes. The City is grateful to all the volunteers for helping to make Mililani a safer and nicer place for everyone visiting, working, and living in the area.

To find out more about volunteer opportunities, please call DRM at (808) 768-3606.

—PAU—