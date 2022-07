Britney Spears has reportedly recorded a new version of Elton John’s “Tiny Dancer” with him at a “super-secret” recording session in Los Angeles last week.On Monday (25 July), it was reported that Spears, 40, and John, 75, met at a music studio in Beverly Hills to put a new spin on his 1972 hit.The track is being produced by Grammy-winning producer Andrew Watt and is scheduled for release by Universal Music next month, according to Page Six’s report.The duet was “Elton’s idea and Britney is a huge fan,” Page Six reported, citing an industry insider. “Britney was in the...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 39 MINUTES AGO