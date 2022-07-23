ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haywood County, NC

Rep. Mark Pless' reelection campaign raffle for guns raises eyebrows, concern for some

By Samiar Nefzi
WLOS.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A conservative mountain representative's fundraising optics have stirred up controversy. On Thursday, July 21, District 118 Republican Rep. Mark Pless posted to social media that he was offering up tickets for a gun raffle to help fund his campaign. The Facebook post read,...

wlos.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lakeland Gazette

Letter: Is a “Sleeper” Democrat running as a Republican for the new Congressional territory 15?

Because of redistricting there in Florida, a newly established Congressional voting district 15 has been established. This new voting district has become a “target” for those who want to run for congress because there is currently no incumbent to run against. For this upcoming primary, the field is now crowded with 5 republican congressional candidates. Congressional district 15 encompasses the west side of Lakeland, northeast Hillsborough County, and southern Pasco County.
LAKELAND, FL
Washington Examiner

Republicans blame drop in online GOP grassroots fundraising on inflation and Trump

Online donations from grassroots Republicans sagged in the second quarter as skyrocketing inflation and aggressive digital fundraising by former President Donald Trump crowded out money for GOP candidates and organizations. Conservative online fundraising platform WinRed processed less money in contributions in April, May, and June ($155.8 million) than in the...
POTUS
Daily Mail

Kristi Noem's digital ad buy in first-to-vote states fuels speculation of 2024 White House bid – as the pro-Trump South Dakota governor also plans a trip to the northeast

Kristi Noem is the latest governor to fuel speculations of ambitions for a presidential run as she launched a series of national Facebook ads that are getting clicks in first-to-vote states of Iowa, New Hampshire and South Carolina. The South Dakota governor is campaigning for a second term this year...
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Haywood County, NC
City
Waynesville, NC
Haywood County, NC
Government
City
Maggie Valley, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Cooper
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney says she is confident in her reelection in Wyoming despite polling far behind her Trump-backed primary challenger Harriet Hageman – but wouldn't rule out running for president in 2024

Liz Cheney says she intends to win the primary election in Wyoming in August despite several polls showing her far behind her Trump-backed challenger Harriet Hageman. The Republican at-large representative also wouldn't rule out the possibility of mounting a run for president in 2024 when speaking with ABC News' Jonathan Karl.
WYOMING STATE
Washington Examiner

Newt Gingrich: GOP ‘tsunami’ could oust Democrats for two generations

Voter frustration with President Joe Biden and Democrats is helping to build a tidal wave of political rejection so large it could sideline the Left for two generations, according to former GOP House Speaker Newt Gingrich. “If we're right,” he told Secrets, “then the scale of the defeat may resemble...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Election Local#Election Federal#Republican#Lever Action Rock Island
Fox News

Kristi Noem running digital ads in Iowa, New Hampshire, and South Carolina; new northeast trip planned

A new ad from Gov. Kristi Noem is fueling presidential rumors. The South Dakota Republican, who’s campaigning this year for a second term steering her heavily red state, has been running ads on Facebook in recent weeks that detail the family struggles she endured as a child after the death of her father, showcase her steering of South Dakota through the COVID crisis without implementing shutdowns, and tout the state’s current economic standing and the increase in families moving to the plains state.
IOWA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Slate

How the President Could Counter a Rogue Supreme Court

The Supreme Court was really on one this term. It established a constitutional right to concealed carry for gun owners. Native Americans lost some important sovereignty rights. The justices OK’d prayer on a school football field. They ruled that even if a prisoner has proved their innocence, they may have to stay behind bars anyway. And on the final day of the term, the court restricted the Environmental Protection Agency’s ability to regulate greenhouse gases—and the justices then announced a few of the cases they’ll hear next year, including one that just might change the way elections are run in this country. If you thought all this was bad enough, Slate senior writer Mark Joseph Stern is here to tell you it’s only beginning: “Every June for the rest of your life is going to be like this or worse.” On Wednesday’s episode of What Next, I spoke with Stern about the ideas being suggested for how to reform the Supreme Court, and why the Biden administration hasn’t yet considered them, even given this year’s explosive term. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy