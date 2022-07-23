ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can You Take The Heat At This Hot Chicken Wings Challenge In Rome?

By Dave "Wheels" Wheeler
96.1 The Eagle
96.1 The Eagle
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you love taking your food up a notch with the heat, you'll love this hot chicken wing challenge coming to Copper City Brewing Company of Rome. On Wednesday August 3rd between 3PM - 8PM, you can take on the Hot Wing Challenge with the local food truck guru Wing’n It...

