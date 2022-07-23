ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox place Luis Robert on 10-day IL

By Originally posted on
MLB Trade Rumors
MLB Trade Rumors
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w2yPc_0gpoG8D100
Chicago White Sox center fielder Luis Robert. Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The White Sox placed center fielder Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list due to blurred vision before Friday's contest with the Guardians. The placement is backdated to July 19, meaning he’ll first be eligible to return a week from now. He’s been dealing with lightheadedness for the past week, and the team will give him a bit more time to work through the issue.

It doesn’t seem to be a huge concern, as general manager Rick Hahn told reporters (including Vinnie Duber of CHGO Sports) the team was hopeful he could return after a week. Even if he’s back when first eligible, Chicago will have to go a couple pivotal series without arguably their top position player. Robert is hitting .301/.334/.461 with 12 home runs and 11 stolen bases across 323 plate appearances.

In a corresponding move, the Sox reinstated backstop Yasmani Grandal from the IL. Lower back spasms cost the switch-hitting catcher around five weeks. Now that he’s back to health, Grandal will try to get on track after struggling through arguably his worst couple months as a major leaguer. He carries just a .185/.294/.237 line through 201 plate appearances, a shocking downturn for a player who hit .240/.420/.520 last season.

In other injury news, reliever Aaron Bummer told reporters Friday afternoon he remains about three weeks from getting back onto a mound (via James Fegan of the Athletic). Bummer, who has been out since the second week of June due to a lat strain, is hoping to return to the major league club at some point in early September. That makes it a virtual lock he’ll be transferred to the 60-day injured list whenever Chicago needs a 40-man roster spot, and his still faraway return timeline will play a role in the team’s deadline approach.

Hahn told reporters that, in light of Bummer’s injury, relief pitching is “probably the most obvious need” for his club (via Jesse Rogers of ESPN). The Sox have invested heavily in the bullpen in recent seasons, signing Liam Hendriks, Kendall Graveman and Joe Kelly to multi-year free agent deals (in addition to a lengthy contract extension for Bummer). They’ve nevertheless been a middle-of-the-pack group this year, checking in 17th in ERA (3.90) and 13th in strikeout/walk rate differential (14.9 percentage points). That’s partially due to injury, as Bummer, Hendriks and Kelly have all spent time on the injured list.

Chicago has gotten strong work from both Hendriks and Graveman, as well as former starter Reynaldo López. Along with Kelly, that’s a formidable group of right-handers, but the Sox are down to Tanner Banks as their top southpaw with Bummer on the shelf. Banks has a respectable 3.05 ERA through 38 1/3 innings, but he’s only generating swinging strikes at an 8.4% clip and has a subpar 20.9% strikeout rate.

A southpaw feels like a logical target for Hahn and his staff over the next week and a half. The division-rival Tigers could market Andrew Chafin, who’s likely to decline his player option and hit free agency at the end of the season. Detroit also has hard-throwing Gregory Soto, but he’s controllable through 2025, so the Tigers probably aren’t keen on dealing him to a division rival. Other left-handed relief trade candidates include Joe Mantiply (D-backs), Steven Okert and Richard Bleier (Marlins) and Matt Moore (Rangers). The Angels Aaron Loup could also draw some interest, although he’s playing on a $7.5M salary in both this season and next, as well as having a $2M buyout on a 2024 club option. That could make him a tough fit for a Chicago team running a franchise-record payroll even if the Halos were willing to move him.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB Trade Rumors

Veteran OF Ender Inciarte elects free agency

Veteran outfielder Ender Inciarte, whom the Mets designated for assignment last week, rejected an outright assignment in favor of free agency, per Minor League Baseball’s transactions log. Inciarte, who began the season on a minor-league deal with the Yankees, signed with the Mets shortly after being cut loose in the Bronx. He was in the majors a week later but tallied only eight plate appearances over 11 games, functioning primarily as a late-inning option off the bench for Mets skipper Buck Showalter.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Dodgers, Brewers interested in Royals' Whit Merrifield, Andrew Benintendi

The Kansas City Royals are one of the relatively few teams who look like clear-cut sellers heading into the trade deadline, and there has already been buzz about several of their veteran players. Two new teams have joined the mix, as the New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that the Los Angeles Dodgers have shown some interest in Whit Merrifield, while the Milwaukee Brewers are among the teams considering Andrew Benintendi.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Detroit, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
MLB Trade Rumors

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson fractures clavicle

Reds catcher Tyler Stephenson broke his clavicle during Friday’s contest against the Cardinals, the team informed reporters (including Mark Sheldon of MLB.com). There is no timetable for his return. Stephenson suffered the injury when he took a Paul Goldschmidt foul tip off his right shoulder area. Later in the...
CINCINNATI, OH
MLB Trade Rumors

Yankees select Shane Greene, call up Clarke Schmidt

With Michael King’s season ended by an elbow fracture, the Yankees officially placed King on the 60-day injured list today. Outfielder Tim Locastro was also optioned to Triple-A after yesterday’s game, creating two roster spots that will be filled by right-handers Clarke Schmidt and Shane Greene. Schmidt has...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Joe Mantiply
Person
Aaron Loup
Person
Reynaldo López
Person
Luis Robert
Person
Jesse Rogers
Person
Steven Okert
Person
Aaron Bummer
Person
Rick Hahn
Person
Richard Bleier
Person
Kendall Graveman
Person
Yasmani Grandal
Person
Gregory Soto
Person
Andrew Chafin
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: 'Optimism' Padres, All-Star Joe Musgrove agree on extension

The Padres and right-hander Joe Musgrove have intermittently engaged in contract talks during the season, both back in April (when San Diego reportedly floated an eight-year deal worth roughly $88M) and in recent weeks. It was just back on July 2 that The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal wrote that negotiations had seemingly “fizzled,” thus making it seem like Musgrove would test the free agent market this winter.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Former Braves, Cubs OF Dwight Smith dies at 58

Former major league outfielder Dwight Smith has died, according to an announcement from the Braves. He was 58 years old. “We are saddened by the passing earlier today of Dwight Smith, an integral member of our 1995 World Series Championship team,” the Braves said in a statement. “The 1989 NL Rookie of the Year runner up, Dwight enjoyed an eight-year major league career that included two postseason trips with the Cubs and Braves. Dwight was also a beloved alumni member, and his infectious smile will be missed around Truist Park. Our deepest condolences to his wife Cheryl, daughters Taylor and Shannyn, and son, Dwight, Jr.”
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox place starter Chris Sale on injured list

The Red Sox officially placed Chris Sale on the 15-day injured list, retroactive to July 19, after the southpaw fractured his pinky on a comebacker during his final start before the All-Star Break. Brayan Bello has been recalled from Triple-A Worcester to take his active roster spot. Boston also selected infielder Yolmer Sánchez and optioned out catcher Connor Wong.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Castellanos boils over after Cubs beat Phillies 6-2 in 10

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Nick Castellanos' first season in Philadelphia has been a struggle, and his frustration boiled over Saturday night. Nico Hoerner homered early and scored the tiebreaking run in a five-run 10th inning that sent the Chicago Cubs to a 6-2 victory over Castellanos and the Phillies. Castellanos...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#The White Sox
MLB Trade Rumors

Mets select utility player Travis Blankenhorn

The Mets selected Travis Blankenhorn onto the major league roster. Anthony DiComo of MLB.com first reported Thursday night that Blankenhorn was set to meet the major league team before Friday's game against the Padres. New York didn’t need to make any corresponding moves. Dominic Smith was placed on the 10-day injured list to open an active roster spot Thursday, while Ender Inciarte’s designation for assignment last week created a vacancy on the 40-man roster.
QUEENS, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Former first-round pick Chi Chi Gonzalez elects free agency

The Brewers announced over the weekend that right-hander Chi Chi Gonzalez chose to become a free agent rather than accept an outright assignment to the Brewers’ Triple-A affiliate. Gonzalez was designated for assignment last week and cleared waivers, and he had the ability to test the open market again because he has already been outrighted during his career.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

A look at prospects who could be dealt in a Juan Soto deal

This week on Big Hype Prospects, we’ll take a peek at some players who could find themselves shipped to the Nationals in the next 12 days. According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, seven teams are currently in the mix for Juan Soto, although a surprise or three are liable to check in on this once-in-a-decade opportunity.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Angels designate Jonathan Villar for assignment, select Magneuris Sierra

The Angels have designated veteran Jonathan Villar for assignment, per the team. The move makes room for Magneuris Sierra, whose contract was selected from Triple-A. This is the second time this season that Villar finds himself designated for assignment. He began the year with the Cubs, but the utility man hit just .222/.271/.327 in 166 plate appearances. He didn’t fare much better with the Angels, hitting just .163/.226/.224 across 54 plate appearances.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Miami Marlins
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs designate former top prospect Daniel Norris

The Cubs announced to reporters, including Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune, that they have selected the contract of right-hander Erich Uelmen. Lefty Daniel Norris has been designated for assignment in a corresponding move. Norris, 29, was considered one of the top pitching prospects in all of baseball during his...
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox working on Matt Olson-like extension for 3B Rafael Devers?

Prior to the start of the season, the Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers engaged in some extension talks that didn’t yield much progress, as the two sides were reportedly around $100M apart in their floated prices. Some more details on the negotiations were shared by The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier, who reports that the Sox viewed Matt Olson’s extension with the Braves as a possible model for a Devers deal.
BOSTON, MA
MLB Trade Rumors

All-Star Ian Happ is a trade candidate for the Cubs

Much of the focus in Wrigleyville over the next two weeks will be on Willson Contreras. That’s perfectly understandable. A career-long member of the organization, Contreras is set to don a Cubs uniform in the All-Star Game for the third (and very likely final) time Tuesday. He’s both one of the few remaining ties to the 2016 World Series-winning team and perhaps the game’s top trade candidate. An impending free agent whom the club hasn’t seemingly made much effort to sign long-term, he’s a virtual lock to be dealt by the Aug. 2 deadline.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB Trade Rumors

MLB Trade Rumors

5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
692K+
Views
ABOUT

MLBTR is a clearinghouse for relevant, legitimate baseball rumors. The site focuses on the hot stove – trades and free agent signings.

 https://www.mlbtraderumors.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy